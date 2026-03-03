Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Destination X Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

"X" marks the spot for renewal: NBC has renewed the reality competition "Destination X," hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Casting is currently underway on Season 2, and production will begin later this year.

The series, which debuted last summer on NBC, sends contestants across the globe to mystery locations, challenging them to guess where in the world they're located. Contestants are eliminated each week based on how far off their guesses are, with the winner taking home a $250,000 grand prize.

"'Destination X' is returning with the world as our playground to deliver new unforgettable adventures that will keep viewers guessing every step of the way," NBC executive vice president of unscripted programming Sharon Vuong said in a statement. "With the incomparable Jeffrey Dean Morgan back at the helm, Season 2 promises to deliver surprising twists and push boundaries even further."

Season 1 premiered last May on NBC, wrapping up its 10-episode season in July. NBC bills it as the #1 new show of the summer, reaching more than 20 million viewers across all platforms. The Season 1 cast included reality TV veterans like Peter Weber ("The Bachelor"), Josh Martinez ("Big Brother"), and JaNa Craig ("Love Island USA"). The finale ended with Rick Szabo taking home the $250,000 prize. (Check out our finale recap for more details.)

Looking forward to another trip around the world with "Destination X"?