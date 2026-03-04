Doc's Scott Wolf Wants You To Give Dr. Miller A Chance: 'He's All Of Us, In A Sense'

It's a good thing Dr. Richard Miller has that white coat to keep him warm: He'll need it for all the cold shoulder he's getting at Westside Hospital.

After declining a settlement with Westside and instead finagling his old job back, Dr. Miller (Scott Wolf) officially returned to work during Tuesday's episode of "Doc," a development that was uniformly met with side-eye from the other doctors. (Well, he received a little more than just side-eye from Amy, who pointedly warned him on his first day back, "One mistake, and I am taking you down.")

During the course of the hour, Richard made a reluctant ally in Sonya (Anya Banerjee), who worked alongside him on a case — and he even went to bat for Sonya later in the episode, protecting her from potential legal trouble after she flubbed placing a central line in a patient. That patient ultimately pulled through, and Richard was altruistic once again as he helped the down-on-his-luck man get a job at Westside, to ensure he'd have a source of income while recovering from surgery.

The string of good deeds has us — and Sonya — wondering if perhaps the once-deceitful Richard is a changed man. But according to Wolf, his character has been this kind-hearted all along; he just needs the chance to remind his colleagues of that.

"One of the most beautiful parts about this character is that he's all of us, in a sense, if something terrible happened where we made a terrible mistake and didn't feel like we could own up to it, and then it just snowballed," Wolf tells TVLine. "He legitimately did things that were bad [in Season 1], and he lied and deceived and, out of survival, hurt people that he cares about. We're not going to see a Richard who doesn't understand that. But there's an authenticity to how he's showing up right now. It's going to take a long time for people to trust that."