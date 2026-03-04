Abbott Elementary Renewed For Season 6 At ABC

Better keep studying, kids, because "Abbott Elementary" isn't closing its doors anytime soon.

ABC has renewed the Emmy-winning comedy led by Quinta Brunson for Season 6, TVLine has learned. The network announced the renewal via social media on Tuesday with a fake voicemail message from Sheryl Lee Ralph's Barbara Howard: "I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven't heard, 'Abbott Elementary' will be back again for Season 6 on ABC!" (Hear the announcement here.)

Brunson created the series and stars as Janine Teagues, an idealistic teacher at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Tyler James Williams co-stars as Gregory, Janine's co-worker and love interest, with Ralph as veteran teacher Barbara. Janelle James plays wild-card principal Ava, with Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis rounding out the supporting cast.

Debuting in 2021, "Abbott Elementary" has been a consistent hit, with the current Season 5 (airing Wednesdays at 8:30 pm) ranking as TV's No. 1 comedy among the key 18-49 demo in multiplatform viewing across seven days, according to ABC. It's also an awards-show darling, earning a total of 30 Emmy nominations so far, with acting wins for Brunson and Ralph.

