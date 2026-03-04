What To Watch Wednesday: Young Sherlock Premiere, Hijack Finale, #OneChicago Crossover, And More
On TV this Wednesday: "Young Sherlock" arrives on Prime Video, "Hijack" wraps its sophomore run, and NBC stages a three-part #OneChicago crossover.
Showtimes for March 4, 2026
Blue Therapy
Series premiere: Seven couples move out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist's couch to try and work through their relationship issues.
Cross
Still nursing his wounds from the recent attack, Cross focuses his thinking on Luz.
Hijack
Season 2 finale: With the handover imminent, Sam is prepared to put his life on the line to save Marsha — and expose the truth.
Love Is Blind
Season 10 finale: Find out which couples say "I do" at the altar, and which walk away from their relationship forever.
School Spirits
Season 3 finale: Simon drifts deeper into danger while his friends race to save him; living and ghostly allies unite against a mysterious adversary.
Shrinking
When Derek's health takes a turn for the worse, Jimmy helps Liz cope; Meg comes clean with Paul; Gaby makes progress with Maya.
Young Sherlock
Series premiere: Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as a young Sherlock Holmes whose first murder case pulls him into a far-reaching conspiracy, in this reimagining from Guy Ritchie.
#OneChicago Crossover
Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, setting off a mystery that baffles Gaffney docs and sends the Intelligence Unit on a high-stakes pursuit.
The Masked Singer
Kelly Osborne joins the panel for a special tribute to her late father, heavy metal legend Ozzy Osborne.
Scrubs
Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient; J.D. discovers online doctor reviews; Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons.
Southern Charm
The morning after Craig made Salley cry, Shep reaches out to his friend but gets no response.
Survivor
One castaway sends shockwaves through the rest of camp; differences in work ethic cause strain among tribemates.
Abbott Elementary
Janine asks Ava for a classroom aide, and the school seeks out a new gym teacher; Dominic confides in Jacob.
The Beauty
Season 1 finale: A hot new trend goes viral; beauty has a price.
Dirty Rotten Scandals
Airing over three weeks, the docuseries explores the darker side of some of America's most beloved television shows: "The Dr. Phil Show," "America's Next Top Model," and "The Price Is Right."
Fear Factor: House of Fear
Jayleen wants revenge — and she's ready to walk a plank blindfolded to take her nemesis out; The End Game serves up maggot-infested cheese and a painful obstacle course.
Flavortown Food Fight
Series premiere: In each episode, Guy Fieri will welcome three chefs to Flavortown where skills and cooking chops can earn advantages and ultimately a win.
The Greatest Average American
Nate's free-throw skills and snack food IQ is put to the test.
Sistas
During a quiet dinner with Dr. Vaughn, Andi locks eyes with a familiar face across the room, setting off a chain of uneasy encounters and buried truths.
Southern Hospitality
Season 4 premiere: Tensions boil over as the group navigates drama in the workplace; Emmy is under fire after actions she took against Brad and TJ; Michols defends his bestie.
America's Culinary Cup
Series premiere: Sixteen of the nation's most talented chefs step into Padma Lakshmi's fiercely competitive arena.
Shark Tank
Pitches include cranberry wellness shots, a cozy chair cover, shoelaces that stay tied, and kitty litter made from olive pits; Fawn Weaver makes her Guest Shark debut.