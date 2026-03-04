Miss Scarlet To End With Season 7 At PBS — Read Kate Phillips' Statement

Eliza Scarlet is about to crack her last case.

PBS Masterpiece announced Wednesday that "Miss Scarlet" will return for a seventh season at the network, which will also be the show's last. Filming of the six-episode swan song has begun in Serbia.

"What a journey this has been," series star Kate Phillips said in a statement. "'Miss Scarlet' has been one of the greatest joys of my career, and I will forever be grateful to Rachael New for creating such a witty, sharp, and delightful character in Eliza. It's been a privilege to work on a show crafted with so much love and dedication and as we prepare to say goodbye, I'm so proud of what we've achieved and the memories we've made. Thank you to everyone who has supported us — I can't wait to share the farewell 'Miss Scarlet' deserves."

"Miss Scarlet" — which held the title "Miss Scarlet & the Duke" for the first four seasons — first premiered Stateside in 2021, following Phillips' title character as she takes over her late father's detective agency and solves cases in London. Stuart Martin initially co-starred as William "The Duke" Wellington, Eliza's childhood friend and a Scotland Yard detective who helped with her crime-solving efforts; he ultimately left the series after Season 4, and the show was retitled "Miss Scarlet" after his departure.

Tom Durant Pritchard ("This Is Going to Hurt") later joined "Miss Scarlet" as the Duke's ostensible replacement, and he's co-starred as Detective Inspector Alexander Blake since Season 5. Phillips and Pritchard will both be back for the final season, as will cast members Paul Bazely, Tim Chipping, Evan McCabe, Felix Scott, Cordelia Bugeja, and Ansu Kabia.

"In the final season, Eliza Scarlet has found love, but with it comes a new set of challenges, both on a professional and personal level," the Season 7 logline reads. "As she faces mounting pressures both at work and at home, she is reunited with familiar friendly faces, as well as a powerful new crime boss who has arrived in town — and it's not who you might expect. Meanwhile, Blake's promotion brings its own complications, as he finds himself answering to a surprising new boss with whom he shares a complicated history."

Sad to see "Miss Scarlet" go? Drop a comment below with your thoughts.