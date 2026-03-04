Lanterns Teaser Trailer: Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Bring Buddy-Cop Vibes To HBO's DC Adaptation

John Stewart and Hal Jordan are both Green Lanterns... and their list of similarities appears to end there.

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming series "Lanterns," and the project looks to be as much a buddy-cop comedy as it is a DC Comics adaptation. In the teaser (which you can watch above), Lantern legend Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) continues his months-long training of new Lantern recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), and it's immediately clear they've got different approaches to this whole superhero idea.

"With all due respect, we've been training for, what, two months? And I haven't even worn the ring yet," John reminds Hal, referencing the rings that grant all Green Lanterns their power. Hal urges him not to "get hung up on the jewelry," adding that John won't be ready for the big leagues "until the ring says you are."

But John and Hal are later drawn into a dark mystery when they investigate a murder in the American heartland, putting them on a collision course with several characters who don't want the Lanterns in their town.

As revealed by Wednesday's teaser, "Lanterns" will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in August.