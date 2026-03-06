What To Watch Friday: Hamnet On Peacock, Outlander's End Begins, And More
On TV this Friday: Oscar nominee "Hamnet" streams on Peacock, "Outlander" begins its final run, and Morgan Freeman narrates a docuseries about dinosaurs.
The Dinosaurs
Executive producer Steven Spielberg explores the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across 150 million years; Morgan Freeman narrates.
Dreaming Whilst Black
On his first day on set, Kwabena works with his hero, legendary actor Rudolph Williams, but his resolve to support him is tested by the mounting demands of the production.
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese
When a 16-year-old vanishes from her West Virginia home, the search for answers turns toward her closest friends.
Hamnet
William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) falls for the free-spirited Agnes (Jessie Buckley), but tragedy tests their bond and inspires the playwright's timeless masterpiece, "Hamlet."
The Last Thing He Told Me
An emotional family reunion brings unexpected revelations for Hannah; Grady continues to gather evidence.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Lee and Keiko investigate a secretive village with a cult devoted to a mysterious creature; Cate crosses paths with a deadly stowaway.
The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control
The documentary examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada-approved treatment for women's sexual desire.
War Machine
The final recruits of an Army Ranger selection course face a deadly force from another world; Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, and Stephan James star.
Happy's Place
Bobbie tries to help Emmett and Isabella reconnect by forcing them into a darts tournament.
Outlander
Final season premiere: After discovering a devastating truth, Jamie takes Claire home to the Ridge, where a surprise awaits them.
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul throws a curveball at the queens with the third design challenge of the season; supermodel Iman guest-judges.
Sheriff Country
When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system.
Stumble
Courteney must cut one of her Buttons from making mat at Daytona.
Fire Country
As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater.
Neighbors
Nashville neighbors Joanne and Steven's friendship ruptures beyond repair; in San Antonio, Jeff obsesses over Alexa's 8-foot concrete wall.
Boston Blue
Danny and Lena race to stop a string of violent crimes before the situation spirals out of control; Jonah and Sean chase a case with surprising twists.