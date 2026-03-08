What To Watch Sunday: Rooster Premiere, Harry Styles' Netflix Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: Steve Carell leads Bill Lawrence's "Rooster," Harry Styles headlines a Netflix concert special, and "Family Guy" spoofs "The Lord of the Rings."
Showtimes for March 8, 2026
Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester
Styles performs his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," for the first time at The Co-Op in Manchester, England.
Crossroad Springs
As spring arrives in Crossroad Springs, James launches his Cowboy Church amid his family's struggles with drought, pride, and rivalry with the Newmans.
Family Guy
The Griffin family retells "The Lord of the Rings. Then at 9:30 p.m., Brian discovers his nose can detect diseases and smells that someone in the Griffin house has cancer.
Marshals
A Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands Kayce in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons.
When Calls the Heart
Nathan enlists Allie's help for a top-secret mission and brings Charlotte on a heartfelt visit.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark trains Hank to become a professional eater; Tammy joins Darren’s video game squad.
American Classic
As Richard plans his "Our Town," Jon tries to rein him in; Boyle offers Kristen a payment holiday for a dinner invite; Boyle drops a bombshell at dinner.
American Dad!
Stan is determined to prove that there's no illness he can't power through, even if it ends up killing him (and everyone else).
DTF St. Louis
After meeting at the cornhole party, Clark quickly hits it off with Floyd's wife Carol; later, detectives Homer and Plumb dig deeper into Clark's relationship with Carol — and Floyd's time on the DTF app.
Dark Winds
Joe and Chee's relationship is tested.
Tracker
When an 18-year-old goes missing from his family's restaurant, Colter uncovers the teen's underground fake ID business and the secret life he's been hiding from his parents.
Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown
Docuseries finale: As the USSR collapses, an investigation uncovers the cause of the accident and scale of the Soviet cover up; today, Chernobyl's toxic legacy persists, raising fears of another disaster.
Rooster
Series premiere: A best-selling author (Steve Carell) navigates a complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive); Phil Dunster, Danielle Deadwyler, and John C. McGinley co-star.
Watson
When a patient arrives plagued by a mysterious neurological disorder, Watson and the fellows discover they were forced to eat their parents amid a childhood survival incident.