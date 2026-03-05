What To Watch Thursday: Ted Season 2 Binge, 9-1-1 Crossover, And More
On TV this Thursday: "Ted" returns for Season 2, Leo Woodall romances Rachel Weisz, and a pair of "9-1-1" firefighters head to Nashville.
Showtimes for March 5, 2026
Gangs of London
Season 3 finale: The extent of the conspiracy is revealed; Elliot's past and present collide; the Gangs take revenge, changing London forever.
House of Villains
An attempted sabotage yields an unlikely Supervillain who is fueled by revenge; the villains engage in some intrigue on the high seas; a shaky alliance crumbles under interrogation.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
As the year comes to an end, Caleb has to choose between the life he thought he wanted and the life he's built for himself at Starfleet Academy; Nahla breaks protocol in one final gambit to keep her promise to Caleb.
Ted
Season 2 premiere: John and Ted call a phone-sex hotline, play Dungeons & Dragons, and take part in a school play during senior year.
This City Is Ours
Series premiere: Chaos ignites when a gang boss Ronnie (Sean Bean) steps back from his criminal empire, triggering a violent power struggle between his volatile son (Jack McMullen) and trusted lieutenant (James Nelson-Joyce).
Vladimir
Series premiere: When a passionate but reckless professor (Rachel Weisz) sees her world begin to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on a magnetic new colleague (Leo Woodall); John Slattery co-stars.
9-1-1
Maddie and Buck are blindsided by unexpected news that turns their world upside down; Buck and Eddie head to Nashville when they are selected to participate in the national firefighting games.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation at risk.
Law & Order
The 2-7 arrests an unlikely suspect when a popular wellness personality is murdered; Price and Maroun must determine if revealing the victim's past will help or hurt their case.
Next Level Chef
The chefs are tasked with creating a show-stopping protein bowl with color, flavor, and texture.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Dorit discovers Kyle has been talking behind her back; Rachel discusses her divorce with her kids; Amanda plans an extravagant wedding; Boz invites the girls to join her on a trip to Italy.
Scrabble
Players from rival cities try to hit the best bonus squares for a chance to take home the $10,000 prize.
Ghosts
Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit.
9-1-1: Nashville
Buck and Eddie head to Nashville for the firefighter games; tensions rise as Ryan and Don show their competitive sides; Blue is forced to step into the competition for Don.
Animal Control
Frank's dad temporarily moves into Frank's house following a heart attack; Victoria and Patel try to find ways to replace pet food that was destroyed in a fire.
Ladies of London: The New Reign
Series premiere: A new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats, and glamorous international socialites light up London's elite social scene.
Law & Order: SVU
A family discovers a young boy in grave danger when their baby monitor picks up a rogue frequency; Griffin goes to extremes to get the boy's location; Rollins finds herself alone with a predator.
Love Story
As press spreads of their altercation, John and Carolyn prepare for their big day; Ann voices her concerns.
Matlock
Matty and Olympia navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec; Hunter, a member of the firm's floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty, and Sarah on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker.
The Pitt
After one of Javadi’s patients slips through the cracks, Dana calls in an old friend with experience running a low-tech ER.
Trivial Pursuit
A former high school Quiz Bowl coach sees if he can ace the test in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Going Dutch
To celebrate Major Shah's twenty years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army, the Colonel plans a boy's camping trip; the nature retreat takes a turn when the Colonel learns Shah is considering retiring.
Elsbeth
When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth must comb through a tangled mess of suspects — and drag brunch mayhem — to clip a killer; Jeff Hiller guest-stars.
Grey's Anatomy
Tensions rise as Teddy and Winston take on a complex procedure; Kavita and Ben try and impress the new plastics attending; Jo and Link leave the babies with a nanny for the first time.
The Hunting Party
Lou Kaplan (Jefferson White), a serial killer who targets social media influencers, resurfaces; the team tries to combat Lou's mastery of technology and manipulation.