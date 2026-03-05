WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Ted Season 2 Binge, 9-1-1 Crossover, And More

By Claire Franken
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "Ted" returns for Season 2, Leo Woodall romances Rachel Weisz, and a pair of "9-1-1" firefighters head to Nashville.

Showtimes for March 5, 2026

ET

Gangs of London

AMC+

Season 3 finale: The extent of the conspiracy is revealed; Elliot's past and present collide; the Gangs take revenge, changing London forever.

House of Villains

Peacock

An attempted sabotage yields an unlikely Supervillain who is fueled by revenge; the villains engage in some intrigue on the high seas; a shaky alliance crumbles under interrogation.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount+

As the year comes to an end, Caleb has to choose between the life he thought he wanted and the life he's built for himself at Starfleet Academy; Nahla breaks protocol in one final gambit to keep her promise to Caleb.

Ted

Peacock EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: John and Ted call a phone-sex hotline, play Dungeons & Dragons, and take part in a school play during senior year.

This City Is Ours

AMC+

Series premiere: Chaos ignites when a gang boss Ronnie (Sean Bean) steps back from his criminal empire, triggering a violent power struggle between his volatile son (Jack McMullen) and trusted lieutenant (James Nelson-Joyce).

Vladimir

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: When a passionate but reckless professor (Rachel Weisz) sees her world begin to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on a magnetic new colleague (Leo Woodall); John Slattery co-stars.

ET

9-1-1

ABC

Maddie and Buck are blindsided by unexpected news that turns their world upside down; Buck and Eddie head to Nashville when they are selected to participate in the national firefighting games.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

CBS

Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation at risk.

Law & Order

NBC

The 2-7 arrests an unlikely suspect when a popular wellness personality is murdered; Price and Maroun must determine if revealing the victim's past will help or hurt their case.

Next Level Chef

Fox

The chefs are tasked with creating a show-stopping protein bowl with color, flavor, and texture. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

Dorit discovers Kyle has been talking behind her back; Rachel discusses her divorce with her kids; Amanda plans an extravagant wedding; Boz invites the girls to join her on a trip to Italy.

Scrabble

The CW

Players from rival cities try to hit the best bonus squares for a chance to take home the $10,000 prize. 

ET

Ghosts

CBS

Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. 

ET

9-1-1: Nashville

ABC

Buck and Eddie head to Nashville for the firefighter games; tensions rise as Ryan and Don show their competitive sides; Blue is forced to step into the competition for Don. 

Animal Control

Fox

Frank's dad temporarily moves into Frank's house following a heart attack; Victoria and Patel try to find ways to replace pet food that was destroyed in a fire.

Ladies of London: The New Reign

Bravo

Series premiere: A new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats, and glamorous international socialites light up London's elite social scene.

Law & Order: SVU

NBC

A family discovers a young boy in grave danger when their baby monitor picks up a rogue frequency; Griffin goes to extremes to get the boy's location; Rollins finds herself alone with a predator.

Love Story

FX

As press spreads of their altercation, John and Carolyn prepare for their big day; Ann voices her concerns. 

Matlock

CBS

Matty and Olympia navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec; Hunter, a member of the firm's floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty, and Sarah on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker.

The Pitt

HBO Max

After one of Javadi’s patients slips through the cracks, Dana calls in an old friend with experience running a low-tech ER.

Trivial Pursuit

The CW

A former high school Quiz Bowl coach sees if he can ace the test in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.

ET

Going Dutch

Fox

To celebrate Major Shah's twenty years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army, the Colonel plans a boy's camping trip; the nature retreat takes a turn when the Colonel learns Shah is considering retiring.

ET

Elsbeth

CBS

When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth must comb through a tangled mess of suspects — and drag brunch mayhem — to clip a killer; Jeff Hiller guest-stars.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Tensions rise as Teddy and Winston take on a complex procedure; Kavita and Ben try and impress the new plastics attending; Jo and Link leave the babies with a nanny for the first time.

The Hunting Party

NBC

Lou Kaplan (Jefferson White), a serial killer who targets social media influencers, resurfaces; the team tries to combat Lou's mastery of technology and manipulation.

