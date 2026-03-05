Rachel Weisz's American accent is a struggle; she sounds strangely like she's doing a Jennifer Coolidge impression at times. (Also: Are we supposed to believe she's not absolutely gorgeous, at any age?) Leo Woodall makes a perfectly understandable object of desire, lending Vlad a sly smile and a casual swagger. But we've seen him play this role before — he literally emerges from water in slow motion just like he did last year in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" — and the writing here doesn't give him the depth to be much more than an idealized sex object. Most of the "Vladimir" characters are disappointingly flat, actually, only seen through Weisz's character's perspective — and with her firmly in antiheroine territory, that leaves us just about no one to relate to or sympathize with on a human level.

Weisz does gets better as her character's life gets worse, snowballing out of her control. But then the story takes a pair of completely bonkers turns — one that's annoyingly foreshadowed in the opening minutes — and then (even worse) instantly undoes them, revealing them to be just more phony cliffhangers. It's as if Jonas wanted to be edgy and daring, but lacked the spine to truly follow through. There is a kernel of an intriguing story in here somewhere, underneath all the well-worn clichés. But in the end, it all needs a serious rewrite.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Netflix's "Vladimir" promises a steamy forbidden romance, but it fails to deliver, bogged down by curdled cynicism and tired clichés.

