What To Watch Saturday: Ryan Gosling Hosts SNL, Hannah Swensen Sequel, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Ryan Gosling returns to Studio 8H, Alison Sweeney reprises her role as Hannah Swensen, and the UFC takes over CBS.
Showtimes for March 7, 2026
Nuremberg
As the Nuremberg trials are set to begin, a U.S. Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) gets locked in a dramatic psychological showdown with accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe).
Crossroad Springs
As spring arrives in Crossroad Springs, James launches his Cowboy Church amid his family's struggles with drought, pride, and rivalry with the Newmans.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."
Sugar & Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Hannah (Alison Sweeney) finds a body at the grand re-opening of the Lake Eden Inn, but when a storm traps everyone inside, she must find the culprit before the killer escapes; Victor Webster and Barbara Niven co-star.
UFC 326
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on former featherweight champion Max Holloway, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Vanished In an Instant
A woman's (Vinessa Antoine) teenage daughter (Arista Arhin) disappears after their car breaks down at a gas station.
Have I Got News for You
Comedians Gianmarco Soresi and Jenny Hagel join the panel.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Season 2 premiere: The family honors their patriarch, Phil Robertson, in a way only they can: by dedicating a full day to the things that made him happy.
Saturday Night Live
"Project Hail Mary" star Ryan Gosling hosts; Gorillaz performs.