Heated Rivalry Creator Jacob Tierney Sets Alexander The Great Drama At Netflix

Forget the cottage, we're heading to the palace.

Jacob Tierney, the creator and showrunner of "Heated Rivalry," is set to write, direct, and executive-produce "Alexander," a new period drama about Alexander the Great and his tutor Aristotle, Netflix announced Thursday.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films also will executive-produce the series alongside Brendan Brady (Heated Rivalry).

Based on Annabel Lyon's novel "The Golden Mean," the series begins as "the Athenian empire is crumbling and the world's greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander," per the official description. "Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history."

"I fell in love with Annabel Lyon's book 'The Golden Mean' years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since," Tierney said in a statement. "Brendan and I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate [Films] and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life."

"Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on 'Alexander,'" Jinny Howe, Netflix's Head of U.S. and Canada Scripted Series, added in a statement. "We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon's acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate. This high-stakes drama is poised to deeply resonate with our global audience, and we look forward to bringing it to life with the deftly talented Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team."

A release date for "Alexander" has yet to be announced.

