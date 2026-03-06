Georgie & Mandy's Emily Osment Unpacks Mandy's Big Season 2 Career Decision

Mandy McAllister's broadcast career came to an abrupt end during Thursday's "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" — but the decision to walk away ultimately belonged to Mandy herself.

After facing backlash for suggesting that God might be a woman, Mandy attempts an on-air apology — clarifying that she wasn't apologizing for her belief, only if anyone was offended. That makes matters even worse, leading to her suspension and a flood of hate mail at home. But among the angry letters is one from a little girl who thanks Mandy for what she said — and when Mandy later gets a second chance to walk back her earlier comments alongside Pastor Jeff, she realizes doing so would make her a hypocrite. Instead, she quits, exiting mid-interview.

During a recent visit to the show's Stage 25 set on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., Emily Osment told TVLine that Mandy's decision is ultimately shaped by the example she wants to set for her daughter.

"She immediately thinks, well, what would CeeCee think if she was old enough to understand the situation?" Osment posits. "I think she makes the right choice for herself, her future and her daughter, which is a super cool feminist way to look at it."

Still, even making the decision on her own terms doesn't make the fallout any easier.

"She's just so caught up in the fact that she doesn't have a job, because that was, in some ways, her identity," Osment explains. "That was the one thing she was holding on to that made her feel like the woman she used to be before she got married and had a baby.

"If you lose your job because something happens that's out of your control, that's one thing," she says. "But if you lose your job because you choose not to be there anymore because you disagree with the way it's being run, that's something you have to sit with."