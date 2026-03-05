Casting News: Melissa Fumero Joins Einstein, Betty Gilpin Gets The Lowdown, And More
Melissa Fumero is back on the force: The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" veteran will play a cop opposite Matthew Gray Gubler in the CBS procedural "Einstein," Variety reports.
Fumero will co-star as Teri, a detective inspector for the New Jersey state police who works with Gubler's Lewis Einstein, the brainy great-grandson of Albert Einstein. "Sharp and disciplined, Teri demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself, and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein," per the official character description.
"Einstein" — which earned a series order at CBS in April 2025 and was later delayed a year — stars Gubler as Lewis Einstein, who "spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases." It's set to debut during the 2026-27 TV season.
Fumero is best known for playing NYPD detective Amy Santiago on the Fox comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which wrapped up a eight-season run in 2021. She also recently starred in the one-and-done NBC mystery "Grosse Pointe Garden Society." Her other TV credits include "Blockbuster," "Based on a True Story," and "One Life to Live."
In other casting news...
* Betty Gilpin ("GLOW") has joined the cast of Ethan Hawke's FX series "The Lowdown" for the upcoming second season, according to Deadline. Gilpin will play a character named Ginger in what is described as a "major role."
* Paramount+'s "Tulsa King" spin-off "Frisco King," starring Samuel L. Jackson, has added four to its cast: Asa Germann ("Gen V"), Kai Caster ("Yellowstone"), Lilah Pate ("Outer Banks") and Savanna Gann ("His & Hers").
* Billy Zane ("The Boys") will recur in Season 2 of the Apple TV golf comedy "Stick," Deadline reports. No character details have been released.
* Molly Griggs ("The Residence") has joined Damon Wayans Jr. in the NBC drama pilot "Puzzled." She'll play Quinn Abbott, "a tightly wound Atlanta PD detective."
* Shiv Pai ("Iron Fist") has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot "The Tillbrooks," about a wealthy family in 19th-century England, per Deadline. He'll play head groundskeeper Henry: "A down-to-earth, sensible young man, Henry takes pride in his job and works hard to look after his numerous brothers and sisters."