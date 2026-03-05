Casting News: Melissa Fumero Joins Einstein, Betty Gilpin Gets The Lowdown, And More

Melissa Fumero is back on the force: The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" veteran will play a cop opposite Matthew Gray Gubler in the CBS procedural "Einstein," Variety reports.

Fumero will co-star as Teri, a detective inspector for the New Jersey state police who works with Gubler's Lewis Einstein, the brainy great-grandson of Albert Einstein. "Sharp and disciplined, Teri demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself, and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein," per the official character description.

"Einstein" — which earned a series order at CBS in April 2025 and was later delayed a year — stars Gubler as Lewis Einstein, who "spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases." It's set to debut during the 2026-27 TV season.

Fumero is best known for playing NYPD detective Amy Santiago on the Fox comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which wrapped up a eight-season run in 2021. She also recently starred in the one-and-done NBC mystery "Grosse Pointe Garden Society." Her other TV credits include "Blockbuster," "Based on a True Story," and "One Life to Live."