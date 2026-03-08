Paradise Fans Need To Watch Julianne Nicholson's HBO Crime Miniseries Next

There are several common threads between Dan Fogelman's Hulu series "Paradise" and Brad Ingelsby's HBO crime drama "Mare of Easttown." They both feature a fantastic Julianne Nicholson in vastly different supporting roles — "Paradise" earned her an Emmy nomination while "Mare of Easttown" actually won her the golden statue — and if you're a fan, that should be more than enough to see both. But here are a few more reasons why the HBO miniseries should be your next watch.

Similar to Fogelman's show, "Mare of Easttown" is a whodunit about the murder case of a teen mother in a fictional, close-knit Pennsylvania suburb. Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) is assigned to the case, which causes a stir in the local community, since she failed to solve her previous case regarding a young missing girl only a year prior. Mare's personal life is also in tatters due to a divorce, a son lost to suicide, and a custody feud over the grandson she's raising with the help of her family. Nicholson plays her best friend, Lori, who's there for emotional and moral support until she becomes directly attached to one of the killings.

Admittedly, "Paradise" quickly turns into a much more ambitious and complicated story than a simple whodunit, but the commonalities with "Mare of Easttown" are clearly there. Both shows are replete with suspense due to their mysterious nature and portray intriguing characters with depth from the start. In "Paradise," Nicholson plays Samantha Redmond, a wealthy decision maker who is a devious, yet important, figure in this series. She's more of a foe than a friend than Lori in "Mare," but that only proves her wide range as an actor.