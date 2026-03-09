What Is Nickelodeon's Iconic Green Slime Made Of And Is It Edible?
If you grew up watching Nickelodeon, you remember the iconic green slime well. It's a thick, sometimes lumpy, neon-green substance that rains down in buckets on an unsuspecting person's head and looks like it's from outer space. But what is it, exactly?
According to Mathew Klickstein's book "Slimed!: An Oral History of Nickelodeon's Golden Age," slime is made of a bunch of different recipes, and it's changed over the years. Kevin Kubusheskie, a writer on "You Can't Do That on Television" (one of Nickelodeon's first shows from the early '80s), said the slime was made from "gelatin, food coloring, oatmeal, and eventually some shampoo." While some of these ingredients are edible, the presence of soap makes this concoction something you definitely don't want to swallow.
Romper reported (via Delish) that the version of slime added to the chaotic children's game show "Double Dare" (which had a revival in 2018) was vanilla pudding, oatmeal, applesauce, and of course, green food coloring, according to host Marc Summers.
Where did Nickelodeon's slime originally come from?
Slime has actually been a part of the network's identity since its beginnings. One of the sketches from "You Can't Do That on Television" took place in a dungeon, and an oozing material was meant to represent waste flushed down from a toilet chain. Series co-creator Geoffrey Darby remembered the ooze as such a "big hit" that they incorporated it into more "You Can't Do That on Television" episodes. Then the slime moved into "Double Dare" where it played an essential role, and the rest is history (per The Ringer).
You can now find slime all over Nickelodeon. It's dumped on celebrities' heads during the "Kids' Choice Awards" and even special "Super Bowl" airings that get covered in virtual slime. Over the years, slime has become synonymous with Nickelodeon's wild and wacky branding and created many unforgettable shots of people drenched in dripping, bright green glop.