What Is Nickelodeon's Iconic Green Slime Made Of And Is It Edible?

If you grew up watching Nickelodeon, you remember the iconic green slime well. It's a thick, sometimes lumpy, neon-green substance that rains down in buckets on an unsuspecting person's head and looks like it's from outer space. But what is it, exactly?

According to Mathew Klickstein's book "Slimed!: An Oral History of Nickelodeon's Golden Age," slime is made of a bunch of different recipes, and it's changed over the years. Kevin Kubusheskie, a writer on "You Can't Do That on Television" (one of Nickelodeon's first shows from the early '80s), said the slime was made from "gelatin, food coloring, oatmeal, and eventually some shampoo." While some of these ingredients are edible, the presence of soap makes this concoction something you definitely don't want to swallow.

Romper reported (via Delish) that the version of slime added to the chaotic children's game show "Double Dare" (which had a revival in 2018) was vanilla pudding, oatmeal, applesauce, and of course, green food coloring, according to host Marc Summers.