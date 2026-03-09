What To Watch Monday: Top Chef Returns, Neighborhood Baby-Proofing Mishap, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Top Chef" heads to the Carolinas, "The Neighborhood" experiences a baby-proofing disaster, and Miley Cyrus visits "Sesame Street."
Showtimes for March 9, 2026
Paradise
Xavier meets Gary and learns what happened to Teri on The Day.
Sesame Street
Volume 2 premiere: Miley Cyrus stops by, bringing a special new song along with her.
American Idol
Hopefuls head to a Disney resort to take the stage in an all-new round to perform for their own families, industry tastemakers, and their fellow competitors; only 20 will move forward.
Below Deck Down Under
As Alesia scrambles to bury a regrettable text, gossip spreads faster than she can contain it; Ben finds his footing in the galley until a broken oven threatens to derail the charter.
The Neighborhood
While Marty heads to San Diego for a tech convention and Courtney is away for the weekend, Tina's insistence on babysitting Daphne sparks a baby-proofing fiasco that leaves Calvin and Dave locked inside the bathroom.
St. Denis Medical
Matt's first birthday party gets crashed by a rival; Joyce decides to "get back out there."
Wild Cards
Max and Ellis head to a small town celebrating the anniversary of a grisly murder spree, only to find a copycat killer is uncorking fresh terror, forcing them to team up with the original killer's traumatized lone survivor.
DMV
The DMV welcomes a new driving examiner, and Colette's excitement fades when she realizes Robin (Anna Camp) may be trying to push her out; Noa helps Ceci manage her toxic relationship with Brent.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Reggie thinks finding his former coach's lost cat will help him get into the Hall of Fame; Monica gets back in the dating game.
FBI
After the son of a professional basketball team owner is taken for ransom, Jubal and the team race to catch the kidnappers.
Top Chef
Season 23 premiere: The competition heads to the Carolinas with 15 new chefs; the chefs visit Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Ultimate Baking Championship
Series premiere: Sixteen elite pastry chefs push their innovation and execution skills to the limit; Duff Goldman judges alongside a rotating panel of baking legends; Jesse Palmer hosts.
The Voice
Competition continues with Night 3 of Blind Auditions.
CIA
When a U.S. intelligence officer is detained in Hong Kong, Nikki travels there to bring him home; when her cover is blown, the team tries get her back to New York; Jeremy Sisto ("FBI") guest-stars.
The Rookie
Nolan, Harper, and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn; Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.