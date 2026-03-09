WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: Top Chef Returns, Neighborhood Baby-Proofing Mishap, And More

By Claire Franken
Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons in Top Chef Bravo

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "Top Chef" heads to the Carolinas, "The Neighborhood" experiences a baby-proofing disaster, and Miley Cyrus visits "Sesame Street." 

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for March 9, 2026

ET

Paradise

Hulu

Xavier meets Gary and learns what happened to Teri on The Day.

Sesame Street

Netflix FOUR-EPISODE BINGE

Volume 2 premiere: Miley Cyrus stops by, bringing a special new song along with her. 

ET

American Idol

ABC

Hopefuls head to a Disney resort to take the stage in an all-new round to perform for their own families, industry tastemakers, and their fellow competitors; only 20 will move forward.

Below Deck Down Under

Bravo

As Alesia scrambles to bury a regrettable text, gossip spreads faster than she can contain it; Ben finds his footing in the galley until a broken oven threatens to derail the charter.

The Neighborhood

CBS

While Marty heads to San Diego for a tech convention and Courtney is away for the weekend, Tina's insistence on babysitting Daphne sparks a baby-proofing fiasco that leaves Calvin and Dave locked inside the bathroom.

St. Denis Medical

NBC

Matt's first birthday party gets crashed by a rival; Joyce decides to "get back out there."

Wild Cards

The CW

Max and Ellis head to a small town celebrating the anniversary of a grisly murder spree, only to find a copycat killer is uncorking fresh terror, forcing them to team up with the original killer's traumatized lone survivor. 

ET

DMV

CBS

The DMV welcomes a new driving examiner, and Colette's excitement fades when she realizes Robin (Anna Camp) may be trying to push her out; Noa helps Ceci manage her toxic relationship with Brent.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

NBC

Reggie thinks finding his former coach's lost cat will help him get into the Hall of Fame; Monica gets back in the dating game. 

ET

FBI

CBS

After the son of a professional basketball team owner is taken for ransom, Jubal and the team race to catch the kidnappers. 

Top Chef

Bravo

Season 23 premiere: The competition heads to the Carolinas with 15 new chefs; the chefs visit Charlotte Motor Speedway.

    The Ultimate Baking Championship

    Food Network

    Series premiere: Sixteen elite pastry chefs push their innovation and execution skills to the limit; Duff Goldman judges alongside a rotating panel of baking legends; Jesse Palmer hosts.

    The Voice

    NBC

    Competition continues with Night 3 of Blind Auditions. 

    ET

    CIA

    CBS

    When a U.S. intelligence officer is detained in Hong Kong, Nikki travels there to bring him home; when her cover is blown, the team tries get her back to New York; Jeremy Sisto ("FBI") guest-stars. 

    The Rookie

    ABC

    Nolan, Harper, and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn; Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.

    Recommended