Jaleel White Has No Clue Why So Many People Are Fans Of Stefan Urquelle

Steve Urkel is undoubtedly one of the most iconic TV characters of the entire 1990s. His antics on "Family Matters" helped launch the show into the vaunted "TGIF" lineup on ABC in the United States. Just look around during Halloween to this day, and you're basically assured to see one person rocking those massive glasses and suspenders.

As the years stretch on, more people revisit "Family Matters" on streaming services, and with that newfound viewership comes some striking opinions. (Jaleel White even turned down a reboot offer!) One modern take on the beloved show stumps even the series' leading star, Jaleel White.

In a recent interview on "You Made It Weird," the TV fan favorite explained why he's mystified that so many people are gravitating toward Stefan Urquelle these days. It's a hysterically common take now because modern audiences tend to shy away from anything resembling earnestness in fear of the dreaded label of "cringe."

With that in mind, maybe it's not so surprising that people are showing Stefan Urquelle love lately. But it still doesn't sit right with White, and he wanted people to know why he doesn't get it.