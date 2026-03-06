Casting News: Lamorne Morris To Voice Garfield, Chad Powers Adds Community Alum, And More

Here's hoping Lamorne Morris likes lasagna: The Emmy-winning actor and "New Girl" alum is set to voice Garfield the cat in a new 2D animated series in the works at Paramount+.

Inspired by the original comic strip by Jim Davis, the new "Garfield" series "features the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon's signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy," per the official synopsis.

"Garfield" began life as a comic strip and then expanded into a vast empire that included a number of animated TV specials in the 1980s and a Saturday morning cartoon, "Garfield and Friends," that debuted in 1988 and ran for seven seasons. More recently, "Garfield" has hit the big screen in a series of computer-animated movies, including 2024's "The Garfield Movie," with Chris Pratt voicing the titular cat.

Morris is best known to TV fans as loftmate Winston on the Fox sitcom "New Girl," which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2018. He also won an Emmy in 2024 for playing state trooper Witt Farr in Season 5 of FX's "Fargo." His other TV credits include "Woke," "Unstable," and "Call Me Kat."