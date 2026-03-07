Ted Season 2 Chaos: Seth MacFarlane & Cast Talk AI Bill Clinton, Dropping Trou, And Making Out With A Teddy Bear

A conversation with the cast of "Ted" can be as wild as the show itself — something this reporter discovered quickly during TVLine's latest interview with the Peacock prequel's stars. Case in point: the absolutely unhinged energy from on-screen spouses Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes at the mere mention of Grimes' backside, which gets more screen time in Season 2 than several recurring characters.

When asked which would be more daunting at this point in his career — dropping trou again at Seth MacFarlane's request or dusting off his "ER" skills to join former co-star Noah Wyle on "The Pitt" — Grimes didn't hesitate. "Seth, because of Seth, my kids went to college," he joked, while Ubach offered a glowing review of her castmate's behind: "It's gorgeous!"

Grimes was quick to note that this isn't exactly new territory for him. The actor has previously "bared it all" on "ER," "The Orville" and even Season 1 of "Ted," recalling that MacFarlane warned him early on that his butt would once again be making an appearance. Fortunately, he added, the most revealing moments often involve longtime best friend Scott Michael Campbell (who plays Matty's brother Bernie), making the whole thing less awkward than it might otherwise be.