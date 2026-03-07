Ted Season 2 Chaos: Seth MacFarlane & Cast Talk AI Bill Clinton, Dropping Trou, And Making Out With A Teddy Bear
A conversation with the cast of "Ted" can be as wild as the show itself — something this reporter discovered quickly during TVLine's latest interview with the Peacock prequel's stars. Case in point: the absolutely unhinged energy from on-screen spouses Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes at the mere mention of Grimes' backside, which gets more screen time in Season 2 than several recurring characters.
When asked which would be more daunting at this point in his career — dropping trou again at Seth MacFarlane's request or dusting off his "ER" skills to join former co-star Noah Wyle on "The Pitt" — Grimes didn't hesitate. "Seth, because of Seth, my kids went to college," he joked, while Ubach offered a glowing review of her castmate's behind: "It's gorgeous!"
Grimes was quick to note that this isn't exactly new territory for him. The actor has previously "bared it all" on "ER," "The Orville" and even Season 1 of "Ted," recalling that MacFarlane warned him early on that his butt would once again be making an appearance. Fortunately, he added, the most revealing moments often involve longtime best friend Scott Michael Campbell (who plays Matty's brother Bernie), making the whole thing less awkward than it might otherwise be.
Seth MacFarlane Reprises His Role as Bill Clinton
One of "Ted" Season 2's most ambitious swings is a live-action appearance by Bill Clinton, who is portrayed by Seth MacFarlane using AI-assisted digital rendering.
The role marks an unusual throughline in MacFarlane's career: he previously voiced "Bubba" on "Family Guy." But bringing the former president to life in a live-action capacity presented a new set of challenges.
MacFarlane told TVLine that production initially explored prosthetics and traditional CGI, but neither approach delivered the desired result. "Everything just looked terrifying," he said, explaining that early tests made the visual effects too distracting. "We didn't want people focused on knowing they were looking at a visual effect. We just wanted them to think, 'This is Clinton.'"
MacFarlane describes the technology as another creative tool — not unlike the motion capture process used to animate Ted — and notes that the sequence likely wouldn't have been possible during Season 1 — a testament to just how quickly the tech has evolved.
Watch the TVLine Interview
In the video above, Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, Giorgia Whigham, and Max Burkholder open up about some of Season 2's most outrageous moments — from Ted running out of Mrs. Robichek's home wearing a certain "purple accessory," to what happens back at the Bennett house when Mr. Robichek comes looking for answers about his wife's affair. Whigham details what it was like to make out with Ted, while she, Burkholder, and MacFarlane reflect on shooting the season's Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode.
And yes, there's even more talk about Grimes' butt — including the moment Ubach suggests he got a "BBL," then has to explain to Grimes what a "BBL" actually is.
Watch the full interview above, then grade "Ted" Season 2 in the poll below.