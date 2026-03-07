7 Questions With Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: Bar Sludge, Big Hugs, And Why He Doesn't Mind Yelling When 'I'm Fighting For Something'

Jon Taffer is in the business of rescuing bars, but on a recent rainy Friday, he was off the clock.

Taffer sat at an upstairs table in the Times Square Dallas BBQ, an array of barbecued meats and all their fixins laid out before him. Wearing a collared shirt and sports coat, no tie, and a black baseball cap with his company's logo on it, he apologized profusely for tucking into the meal — his first sustenance in a long day of promoting his series, "Bar Rescue" — during a late-afternoon interview.

"I'm eating as we talk," he said, smiling easily and generally looking a lot more relaxed than he does on the Paramount Network reality show. "Bar Rescue" is currently in its 10th season — airing Sundays at 10/9c — and the formula hasn't changed much from the start: Hospitality consultant Taffer finds ailing watering holes, shows up with a camera crew and some fixer-uppers, and gives bar owners and staff some tough love designed to help save their failing businesses.

"in the beginning, I thought I was rescuing the bar," he said. "I'm not. I'm really rescuing the people."

While Taffer dined, TVLine picked his brain about how he does what he does — and why Season 10 was the first to make him cry.

TVLINE | Congratulations on your 10th season. As you look back on the show's run, what are you proudest of so far?

JON TAFFER | I'm proudest of the families, the families that I've made a difference in... [There's] one that comes to mind, where I had two twin brothers in their 50s [who] hadn't spoken to each other in nine years. And they own this bar, 50/50. They're working in the same room together. Nine years! Haven't spoken together. So I fight with them and fight with them. Finally, I get them to admit they need each other to be successful. They hadn't had a holiday meal together in nine years. Finally, I had them talking. When I left, I got an email a couple months later, pictures of them having Christmas dinner together. That's the stuff that is really powerful to me, when I can change that family dynamic.

I'll tell you another one. When I get hugs at the end of episodes, our microphones are in our chests, so you can't hear what they say. And the things they say to me are unbelievable. I'll tell you my favorite one, man... The greatest one ever: "Thank you, John. My wife slept in my bed last night for the first time in six years." When you can change the dynamic of a family, it's so rewarding. And those hugs are so powerful to me.