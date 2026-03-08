Quotes Of The Week: 9-1-1, St. Denis Medical, Chicago P.D., Doc, And More

It's Sunday yet again, so you know what that means: We've got a fresh edition of Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Beyond the Gates," "9-1-1," "Love Is Blind," "School Spirits," "Abbott Elementary," and "St. Denis Medical."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Harrison Ford accepts a lifetime achievement award, "Family Guy" pokes fun at "Animal Control," and a pair of "Chicago P.D." exes clears the air. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Doc."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift.)