Margo's Got Money Troubles: Elle Fanning Brings HungryGhost To Life In Apple TV Adaptation — Watch Full Trailer

Elle Fanning is about to cash in on an unusual side hustle.

Apple TV on Monday released the full trailer for "Margo's Got Money Troubles," an eight-episode adaptation of Rufi Thorpe's popular novel, premiering with three episodes on Wednesday, April 15. (Subsequent episodes will follow weekly through the finale, which will begin streaming on May 20.)

The series follows "recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills, and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them," per the official logline. Where does the young mother land? On OnlyFans, creating an online persona called "HungryGhost," an alien with an unearthly appetite.

The ensemble cast also includes Nicole Kidman ("Lioness"), Marcia Gay Harden ("Murder in a Small Town"), Greg Kinnear ("Shining Vale"), Michael Angarano ("This Is Us"), Thaddea Graham ("Bad Sisters"), Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington ("Anora").

Emmy winner David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies," "Ally McBeal"), who serves as showrunner, will executive-produce alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Kidman, Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Brittany Kahan Ward, Per Saari, Matthew Tinker, Eva Anderson, and Boo Killebrew.



