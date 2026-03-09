Saturday Night Live UK To Stream Next Day On Peacock — Get U.S. Premiere Date

"Saturday Night Live UK" might be airing across the pond, but that doesn't mean Stateside viewers won't be in on the jokes.

Premiering on Saturday, March 21 in the UK on SKY One and NOW, "SNL UK" will stream the next day on Peacock, the streaming service announced on Monday. (New episodes will be available weekly starting on Sunday, March 22.)

"'Saturday Night Live' is one of the most influential comedy brands in the world and bringing the UK edition to Peacock is a natural extension of that legacy," Liz Jenkins, Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. "As the streaming home of 'SNL,' Peacock is proud to introduce bold new British voices to a global stage."

The London-based series plans to follow the "signature live, fast-paced" style of the U.S. original, complete with "a rotating slate of guest hosts and live musical performances," per the official description.

The cast of the spin-off, which was first announced in April 2025, includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.

"SNL" Stateside boss, Lorne Michaels, is on board to executive-produce the offshoot.

