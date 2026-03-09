The Audacity Renewed For Season 2 At AMC, Ahead Of Series Premiere

This is an audacious move, indeed: AMC has renewed its upcoming Silicon Valley drama "The Audacity" for Season 2, more than a month ahead of the show's premiere.

Hailing from Jonathan Glatzer ("Better Call Saul"), "The Audacity" stars Billy Magnussen ("Made for Love") as Duncan, a data-mining CEO who strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The series — which, per the official logline, "takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future" — also stars Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, and Paul Adelstein.

"Jonathan is one of the smartest, most talented, insightful and human showrunners we've ever worked with," AMC Studios President Dan McDermott said in a statement on Monday. "He has created a series that is smart, witty and nuanced, with dynamic characters, and something to say about our world, and this particular world that has such a huge impact on our culture, our economy, and the very lives we are all living. Season 1 is fantastic, Season 2 can't come soon enough. Thank you to Jonathan, [executive producer] Gina [Mingacci] and the incredible cast and crew of 'The Audacity,' for bringing this story and these characters to life."

"From the start, 'The Audacity' exists because Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and AMC Networks decided that 'playing it safe' is vastly overrated," Glatzer added. "They've enabled me and our fearless cast to dive headfirst into the deep recesses of some beautifully flawed characters, all set against the backdrop of Silicon Valley, which only happens to have the power to shape how we work, argue, date, doomscroll, etc. And now, with this second season pick-up, AMC Networks has stood by their conviction with this wholly original satire."

"The Audacity" makes its debut Sunday, April 12, at 9/8c on AMC (and will drop on streaming service AMC+ that same day). Seasons 1 and 2 will both span eight episodes. Will you be watching?