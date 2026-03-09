Doc Renewed For Season 3 At Fox (With Another XL Episode Order)

Amy Larsen just got a lot more time to restore her memories.

Fox's medical drama "Doc" has been renewed for Season 3, set to air during the 2026-27 TV season, TVLine has confirmed. The third season, just like the current sophomore run, has received a 22-episode order, after Season 1 spanned just 10 installments.

"'Doc' has become a true breakout for Fox, delivering our largest scripted multiplatform audience of the season and building remarkable momentum across Fox, Hulu, Netflix, and internationally — earning it another 22-episode order," network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. "That success is a testament to the exceptional creative leadership of Hank Steinberg and Barbie Kligman, our terrific partners at Sony, and the talented Molly Parker, whose deeply nuanced performance gives the series its soul."

Per Deadline, which broke the renewal news, Steinberg and Kligman will continue to serve as co-showrunners for Season 3.