Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's Season 3 Poster Was Changed Weeks After The Finale

A small idea from the showrunner ended up shaping some of the online fan discourse ahead of the final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." One thing the team behind the Prime Video adaptation had in their back pocket was the fact that the show doesn't exactly follow the book at every single turn — so even fans who knew the source material front-to-back couldn't predict for sure who Belly would ultimately end up with. That wiggle room would play to the show's advantage — in the case of the poster, it allowed Han to mess with fan expectations a bit.

"One of the big things was trying to figure out where [and] when to do that moment [to release the second version of the poster]," said Jenny Han. We ended up doing it much later, but I had toyed with the idea of doing it sooner than that. You got to have fun. It was just a beautiful photograph, and we had shot it both ways."