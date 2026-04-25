What To Watch Saturday: White House Correspondents' Dinner, Degrassi Vet's Hallmark Movie, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: President Donald Trump appears at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, "Degrassi" star Stacey Farber leads Hallmark Channel's "I'll Be Seeing You," and "Marty Supreme" airs on HBO proper.

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