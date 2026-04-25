What To Watch Saturday: White House Correspondents' Dinner, Degrassi Vet's Hallmark Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: President Donald Trump appears at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, "Degrassi" star Stacey Farber leads Hallmark Channel's "I'll Be Seeing You," and "Marty Supreme" airs on HBO proper.
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Showtimes for April 25, 2026
Good Boy
A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows.
NFL Draft
Rounds 4-7 take place live from Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.
White House Correspondents' Dinner
President Donald Trump and WHCA president Weijia Jiang give remarks; mentalist Oz Pearlman performs.
Behind Closed Doors
A murder suspect fleeing a manhunt forces his way into a woman's (Jennifer Pudavick) home, holding her and her family captive.
I'll Be Seeing You
When a work errand derails a woman's (Stacey Farber) weekend plans with her grandma (Christine Ebersole), they embark on a road trip with one sentimental detour requiring the help of a charming activities director (Tyler Hynes).
Marty Supreme
A young man (Timothée Chalamet) with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness; Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A'zion co-star.
48 Hours
In 1984, three teenage girls went missing from the same Long Island area within months of each other; nearly 41 years later, a breakthrough involving DNA from a smoothie straw brings new answers.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Willie hatches an epic farewell plan to say goodbye to longtime Duck Commander employee Jon Godwin.