Why Bruce Willis' '80s Sitcom Moonlighting Was Canceled

Now streaming on Hulu, ABC's "Moonlighting" was one of the most unique shows on television during the 1980s. It was a witty caper with high-stakes drama fueled by sizzling will-they-won't-they chemistry from the two leads, Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis (in one of his best TV roles) as private detectives.

The episodes were wildly ambitious, from the dizzying shots of Maddie (Shepherd) dangling from a clocktower in the pilot — a clear nod to Harold Lloyd's "Safety Last!" — to the entire cast performing Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." But despite its initial success, it was canceled in the fifth season. The reason? The ratings plummeted to 70th place on the Nielsen charts by the end of Season 5.

"Moonlighting" had already started going off the rails in Season 4, when Willis was busy filming "Die Hard" and Cybill Shepherd was dealing with a high-risk pregnancy. "[M]y doctors really didn't want me to work at all, let alone the typical grueling 12-hour days," she told the Los Angeles Times. Creator Glenn Gordon Caron was also distracted by making his feature film "Clean and Sober."

This created scheduling kinks that were difficult to iron out. So, the entire first half of Season 4 was forced to keep Maddie and David (Willis) apart, leading to strange plot detours, like David dreaming about a Claymation version of Maddie. For a show built on Hawksian repartee, this separation was disastrous.

Another factor in the ratings dip was that a lot of the sexual tension evaporated in Season 3 after David and Maddie finally consummated their relationship. This came to be known as the "Moonlighting Curse" — when two television leads finally get together, audiences can lose interest. Everything that had made "Moonlighting" so electric was gone, and the series never recovered.