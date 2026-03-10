What To Watch Tuesday: One Piece Returns, Vanderpump Rules Reunion Wraps, And More
On TV this Tuesday: "One Piece" Season 2 sets sail, "Vanderpump Rules" concludes its Season 12 reunion, and "NCIS: Origins" goes on lockdown.
Showtimes for March 10, 2026
Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic
The comedian throws it back to the '90s with a nostalgic set about childhood rituals, pre-internet life, and why cigarettes should make a comeback.
One Piece
Season 2 premiere: Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn.
Best Medicine
After Martin invites Louisa to watch the annual bird migration over Port Wenn, he treats an elderly woman whose hallucinations lead to dire consequences.
NCIS
When a desperate man barricades himself inside an ammo warehouse, Knight is the only negotiator he'll talk to, claiming she once saved him before.
Summer House
Though he acknowledges the progress he's making with Ciara, West can't help but worry he doesn't know how to reach the next step; Kyle impresses Amanda by improving his gift-giving game.
Will Trent
When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will, Faith, Angie, and the team work to unravel the case; Angie juggles parenting class; Seth faces new-dad anxiety; Faith confronts her future.
Doc
One of Joan's oldest friends is rushed to Minneapolis to be treated by her, forcing Amy to confront her about her illness; Richard and TJ are at odds when they treat a tech bro.
Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare
The documentary revisits March 2011, when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that disabled the cooling systems of three nuclear reactors, forcing Japan's leaders to confront the unimaginable prospect of evacuating Tokyo.
High Potential
Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which becomes intertwined with another case; Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support.
NCIS: Origins
When a marine captain shows up at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms of a fatal virus, NIS goes on lockdown and Gibbs is forced to take charge.
Vanderpump Rules
Chris and Jason open up about their infamous video; Shayne and Natalie reveal surprising developments in their relationship; Angelica must defend her new boyfriend to the group.
Wildcard Kitchen
Season 3 finale: With $15,000 of their own dough on the line, three dessert legends are ready to prove they've got the savory chops to match their sweet skills.
NCIS: Sydney
Mackey is enlisted to run a secret solo investigation into the disappearance of her boss' son and his girlfriend.
R.J. Decker
Wish enlists R.J.'s help on a bizarre case when his late cellmate's son is wrongly accused of murder.