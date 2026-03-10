Fire Country And Sheriff Country Set April Crossover Event On CBS — Get Exclusive First Look

The town of Edgewater is facing an emergency that will require all hands on deck.

TVLine can exclusively reveal first-look photos of CBS' two-hour crossover event combining "Sheriff Country" and "Fire Country," which will air on Friday, April 3.

Per usual, the night will begin with "Sheriff Country" at 8 p.m., where "a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing," per the official logline. "Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case."

CBS

"Fire Country" will follow at 9 p.m. with Part 2 of the crossover: "With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives," the logline reads.

This will mark the first big crossover event between "Fire Country" and its freshman offshoot "Sheriff Country," though certain characters from each series have individually visited the other in the past.