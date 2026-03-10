Fire Country And Sheriff Country Set April Crossover Event On CBS — Get Exclusive First Look
The town of Edgewater is facing an emergency that will require all hands on deck.
TVLine can exclusively reveal first-look photos of CBS' two-hour crossover event combining "Sheriff Country" and "Fire Country," which will air on Friday, April 3.
Per usual, the night will begin with "Sheriff Country" at 8 p.m., where "a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing," per the official logline. "Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case."
"Fire Country" will follow at 9 p.m. with Part 2 of the crossover: "With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives," the logline reads.
This will mark the first big crossover event between "Fire Country" and its freshman offshoot "Sheriff Country," though certain characters from each series have individually visited the other in the past.
Who will appear in the Fire Country/Sheriff Country crossover?
The crossover will see "Fire Country" characters Bode (Max Thieriot), Sharon (Diane Farr), and Eve (Jules Latimer) teaming up with Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Matt Lauria), and Wes (W. Earl Brown) of "Sheriff Country."
Given that there's a major explosion inflicted upon the Edgewater community, it's not a stretch to think the sheriff's office would coordinate a response with the fire department. But the crossover will also have personal ramifications for our beloved characters, considering the family drama tying the two series together: Sharon Leone of "Fire" and Mickey Fox of "Sheriff" are stepsisters — and their relationship hasn't been a smooth one.
Viewers first met Mickey in Season 2 of "Fire Country," as the pair of estranged sisters tried to repair their relationship after Mickey arrested her nephew — and Sharon's son — Bode for breaking and entering.
Are you looking forward the the "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" crossover?! Sound off in the comments!