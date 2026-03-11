Shrinking's Christa Miller And Ted McGinley Talk Derek's Health Scare, Working With Candice Bergen: 'The Scenes Were Crackling'
Derek Bishop may have survived a sizable health scare, but now he must withstand something truly terrifying: the battle between his wife and mother.
In Wednesday's "Shrinking," Candice Bergen guest-stars as Derek's mom, Constance, who arrives in town to help look after her ailing son. Derek is still recuperating from emergency bypass surgery to fix an arterial blockage that could've led to a fatal heart attack. But now that he's on the mend, dealing with two very fierce (and feuding) females under the same roof will be a challenge of its own.
Derek's mom was previously mentioned in the Apple TV dramedy, with Liz famously not allowing Constance within 100 feet of their home. But "Connie" (as those who are not named "Liz" are allowed to call her) puts on her best fake-nice face around her daughter-in-law, only the woman's cold tone and half-assed efforts only enrage Liz even further.
Despite the characters' on-screen beef, Christa Miller (Liz) says acting alongside the "Murphy Brown" star "blew my doors off."
"Working with Candice Bergen and having her be the mother-in-law, the scenes were crackling," Miller tells TVLine. "We had so much fun. The writers would come down to watch the scenes because she was so great. I didn't know what was gonna happen. I was excited going in, I was excited shooting it, and I was excited afterwards."
Ted McGinley, who plays Derek, echoes similar effusive thoughts about Bergen whom he calls "TV royalty."
"She is the epitome of class, intelligence, and humor," he says. "She is really something. I was so excited when they said she was going to play my mom. It was a massive honor. And you watch Christa's character go toe-to-toe with Candice. I had that scene sitting on the couch. I had no idea it was gonna be at that level, and I walked out of there saying, 'That was so much fun. I just want to sit in all your scenes from then on.' They were amazing. They were meant to fight each other like that."
Derek and Liz's marriage is stronger than ever
After Derek overhears an argument between his two favorite ladies, he takes off to go on a very unsafe walk, considering his condition. But after expressing the stress that the women's contentious relationship brings him, Liz and Constance finally make a small step toward repairing their rift. Constance apologizes for commenting on Liz's parenting, and Liz apologizes too, admitting that Constance gave Matthew some good advice. "You did a good job with your boys," Constance kindly confirms.
While daughter-in-law and mother-in-law have seemingly learned how to play nice, Derek's health scare has only strengthened the bond between marrieds Derek and Liz.
"It was really cool to see the other characters respond to what Derek goes through this year," says McGinley. "And also you see how much Liz and Derek really do love [each other] and how much they mean to each other and their kids. You [see] how affected she was by the thought that maybe Derek won't be here. Derek sees her, and Derek knows that that tough exterior is really hiding this tender, sweet, kind little girl that doesn't want to get hurt, and I think that's beautiful. That is their real relationship."
"I think [Derek's surgery] gave Liz quite a shock and a sadness and made her realize how deeply and madly in love she is," adds Miller. "I think it caused her to make some good choices in terms of their marriage and her life, and that there's life beyond children, and that life involves her husband who she loves and who is her best friend. And I think they have really hot sex, is what I think!"
