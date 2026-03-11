Scarpetta Premiere: Did Nicole Kidman's Latest Crime Series Thrill? (Grade It!)

Nicole Kidman's cooking up a case that's full of twists, turns, and grisly bloodshed.

Prime Video's "Scarpetta" (all eight episodes are now available to stream) is based on the popular novels by Patricia Cornwell. Kidman stars as the titular Kay Scarpetta, a Virginia-based medical examiner whose forensic expertise, she hopes, will help her catch a killer that may or may not be connected to a group of murders from nearly 30 years prior.

In the premiere's early moments, Kay is called in the middle of the night to investigate a dead body found on some train tracks. At the scene, Kay finds a penny, only the metal is more or less scraped clean. It's implied that not everyone in her department is happy to see her back on the job. She seems like a loner who, for whatever reason, may work best alone with her own thoughts and theories leading the way.

The series continually flashes back 28 years where a younger Kay (this time played by Rosy McEwen) is seen working a similar case. When she arrives to the home of the Petersons, she interviews husband Matt who appears gobsmacked by the discovery of his wife's dead body. The woman is found naked with her arms and legs trussed. A knife is found at the site, and Kay and Detective Peter Marino know they must rule Matty out first. A newscast on the radio says this marks the fourth killing in this timeline. Does Kay have a potential serial killer on her hands?

Back in the present, the newly installed health commissioner, Elvin Reddy, gives Kay a new assistant to "ease the transition forward," but it seems the two women have some real history between them. Kay questions it, but ultimately acquiesces. Later, we learn that Reddy forced Kay out after she bashed him in the news for, oh, 10 years. Will these previous work tensions come back to bite her?