What To Watch Sunday: Bob's Burgers Is Back, Wedding Day On Euphoria, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Bob's Burgers" is back from break, "Euphoria" hosts Cassie and Nate's wedding, and "Marshals" attempts a risky rescue.
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Showtimes for April 26, 2026
Call the Midwife
An expectant father receives a life-threatening diagnosis; Trixie assists a female wrestler after a headlock goes wrong; Dr. Turner learns shocking news.
Family Guy
A colonoscopy reveals Peter has a rare collectible toy action figure lodged in his intestine, but the reward for selling it causes a rift between him and the guys.
The Forsytes
Season 1 finale: Soames commissions a country house despite Irene's distress; Ann reveals a dark secret.
Marshals
With one of their own taken prisoner, the Marshals strategize a risky assault on a paramilitary compound.
When Hope Calls
The robbery investigation intensifies as Reynolds questions Justine about her stolen ring, while tension grows between Wyatt and Hannah as her career pulls her in a new direction.
Bob's Burgers
Tina hopes her fast-but-weird typing style gets her an "A" in typing class so she can attend an upcoming field trip.
American Dad!
Steve and Bah Bah, along with a reluctant Francine, set out to discover an ancient Chinese treasure; Roger becomes an online food influencer.
The Audacity
Wildfires hit the valley, poisoning marriages, neuro-psych evals, cheeseburgers, and fifth homes.
Euphoria
We are all formally invited to the wedding of Nate and Cassie… May God have mercy on our souls.
FROM
A gruesome discovery sends shockwaves through the town as Jade and Tabitha struggle with the weight of their revelation.
Saturday Night Live UK
Nicola Coughlin hosts; Foo Fighters performs.
Tracker
While searching for answers about his father, Colter is pulled into a tense case involving a teenage boy’s missing parents.
The Way Home
When Kat finds herself in a new era of Port Haven history; Alice revisits a familiar time.
The Count of Monte Cristo
In Paris high society, Edmond meddles in the lives of those he wishes to destroy.
Rooster
While Greg tries to support an increasingly emotional Katie, Dylan attempts to steer a promising student towards poetry; Sunny is delighted when Archie starts to engage more with her pregnancy.
WWE LFG
Season 3 premiere: Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley mentor a new generation of wrestlers in their quest to become the next WWE Superstars.
Watson
As Adam’s wife goes in for a C-section to deliver triplets, chaos ensues when their OB-GYN passes out in the operating room; a severe storm detours Watson and Mary’s trip to find a renowned doctor to remove Watson’s brain tumor.
The Comeback
As Mark heads off to Burning Man, Valerie finds herself alone amid a media meltdown after news of her AI written show is somehow leaked to the public.
WWE's Greatest Moments
Season 3 premiere: The best moments of the 2000s and 2010s are reviewed.