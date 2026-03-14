Before Yellowstone, 1923 Star Brandon Sklenar Was An Extra On A Hit Fox Series

Brandon Sklenar's work as Spencer Dutton in "1923" was crucial to the Paramount+ show's successful run as a historical drama. But years before he was part of the Dutton family, he appeared as a background actor on an Emmy-nominated Fox series.

"I was an extra on 'Glee,'" Sklenar revealed during a video interview with Esquire in December 2025. "Season 1, I'm in there. I'm in the 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' video. I'm on the bleachers with Cory Monteith, rest in peace. ... Yeah, we're fist-bumping."

The episode Sklenar refers to is actually in Season 2 and aired in September 2010. In the second episode of the season, Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) stars in a Britney Spears music video recreation in her dreams one night, and in the recreation, she sings the song to Monteith's character, Finn. The video sequence also features the fist-bump moment Sklenar mentioned; he can, in fact, be seen on the bleachers with Monteith in several shots in the school gym.