Casting News: Gina Rodriguez Visits Matlock, Stana Katic's Lifetime Movie, And More
"Matlock" is swearing in Gina Rodriguez for a "Jane the Virgin" reunion.
Rodriguez, who starred as the title character in The CW's "Jane the Virgin," will guest-star in the Season 2 finale of "Matlock," TVLine has learned. That reunites her with "Jane" showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, who serves as executive producer and showrunner on "Matlock." No details on Rodriguez's "Matlock" character have been released.
"My heart is exploding with happiness that Gina will be joining the show for the Season 2 finale," Urman said in a statement. "She is pure magic and our collaboration on 'Jane' was a highlight of my life. Having her on 'Matlock' is a dream come true."
Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for playing Jane Villanueva on "Jane the Virgin," which ran from 2014 to 2019 on The CW. Her other TV credits include "Not Dead Yet," "Will Trent," and "Big Mouth."
"Matlock" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS; Season 2 is set to wrap up in May.
In other casting news...
* "Castle" alum Stana Katic will star in the Lifetime movie "Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story," airing Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. She'll play Martha Carelli, whose "quiet life is shattered when an escaped convict hiding in her basement takes her hostage." (Get a first look above.) Additionally, Nancy Travis ("NCIS") will star in Lifetime's "Rescued By Faith: The Connie and Larry Van Oosten Story," airing Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m.
* Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones has joined the Season 2 cast of FX's "The Lowdown," TVLine has learned. No character details have been released.
* "Ghosts" will welcome James Austin Johnson ("Saturday Night Live") and Christopher Jackson ("And Just Like That...") as guest stars later this season, Variety reports. Johnson will play historical expert Joe, and Jackson will play HR rep Anthony.
* AMC's "Dark Winds" has added Martin Sensmeier ("Yellowstone") as a series regular for the upcoming Season 5, per Deadline. He'll play Terry Bai, "a former Vietnam vet turned racetrack worker with ties to Chee from middle school."