Casting News: Gina Rodriguez Visits Matlock, Stana Katic's Lifetime Movie, And More

"Matlock" is swearing in Gina Rodriguez for a "Jane the Virgin" reunion.

Rodriguez, who starred as the title character in The CW's "Jane the Virgin," will guest-star in the Season 2 finale of "Matlock," TVLine has learned. That reunites her with "Jane" showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, who serves as executive producer and showrunner on "Matlock." No details on Rodriguez's "Matlock" character have been released.

"My heart is exploding with happiness that Gina will be joining the show for the Season 2 finale," Urman said in a statement. "She is pure magic and our collaboration on 'Jane' was a highlight of my life. Having her on 'Matlock' is a dream come true."

Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for playing Jane Villanueva on "Jane the Virgin," which ran from 2014 to 2019 on The CW. Her other TV credits include "Not Dead Yet," "Will Trent," and "Big Mouth."

"Matlock" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS; Season 2 is set to wrap up in May.