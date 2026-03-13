What To Watch Friday: Stumble Wraps, Celebrity Jeopardy! Returns, Reba Reunion, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Stumble" heads to Daytona, "Happy's Place" hosts a "Reba" reunion, and Mark Duplass and Rachel Dratch compete on "Celebrity Jeopardy!"
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for March 13, 2026
Dreaming Whilst Black
Kwabena plans an elaborate date to win back Vanessa.
Dynasty: The Murdochs
Rupert Murdoch's children face off in a cutthroat succession battle for control of his vast media empire.
The Great British Baking Show: Juniors
Season 8 premiere: Talented young bakers go head-to-head in a variety of culinary challenges.
It's Dorothy!
The documentary explores and celebrates the iconic character Dorothy Gale from "The Wizard of Oz."
The Last Thing He Told Me
The Michaels travel to Austin to confront their problem head on, unaware of what awaits them.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Shaw, Keiko, Hiroshi, and Kentaro go rogue in an attempt to find Titan X; a buried secret is exposed.
Twisted Yoga
A group of young yoga students fall under the influence of reclusive Romanian "guru" Gregorian Bivolaru, the spiritual leader of an international network of yoga studios specializing in tantric rituals.
Celebrity Jeopardy!
Season 4 premiere: Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, and Katie Nolan play for charity.
Happy's Place
When Steve and Isabella begin shooting marketing content for the tavern, they quickly realize Bobbie has a case of camera madness, causing them to recast her with a local influencer (played by "Reba" vet JoAnna Garcia Swisher).
Outlander
When a violent tragedy shakes the Ridge, the Frasers must lean on their new tenants to make the community whole again.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens pay a comedy tribute to "Drag Race" legend Alyssa Edwards; comedian Atsuko Okatsuka guest-judges.
Sheriff Country
When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos.
Stumble
Season 1 finale: The Buttons compete on cheer's biggest stage; Katey Sagal guest-stars.
Fire Country
As Station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt.
Neighbors
An annual Halloween decoration competition in New Jersey leads to growing resentment between Otis and Nelson.
Boston Blue
Danny, Sarah, and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick's Day; Lena's personal life takes a hopeful turn.