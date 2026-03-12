The Pitt Casts 9-1-1 Alum Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Exclusive)

"The Pitt," which took home the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, offers "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," per the official logline.

Executive producer Noah Wyle leads the ensemble as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (charge nurse Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Samira Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. Mel King), Isa Briones (Dr. Trinity Santos), Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (med student Victoria Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi) co-star. Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Jack Abbot) recurs.

Season 2 picks up 10 months after the events of Season 1, as Langdon returns from rehab and Robby prepares to embark on a three-month sabbatical, leaving his ED in the hands of VA doc Al-Hashimi. New episodes stream Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HBO Max through April 16. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.