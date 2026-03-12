The Pitt Casts 9-1-1 Alum Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Exclusive)
Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is enlisting a familiar face from the 118.
TVLine can exclusively reveal that "9-1-1" alum Lou Ferrigno Jr. — who has recurred throughout the ABC drama's run as LAFD firefighter-turned-pilot Tommy Kinard — has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max's "The Pitt." He'll make his debut Thursday in Episode 10 as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brendon Park.
David Fumero Is Also Scrubbing Into The Pitt
TVLine can also confirm that David Fumero ("Power," "L.A.'s Finest") has been cast on "The Pitt" as ER patient Derek Foster — who may or may not require Park's services.
In addition to "9-1-1," Ferrigno's TV credits include "S.W.A.T.," "Outer Banks," and "How I Met Your Mother." Fumero, meanwhile, is best known to soap opera fans for playing Cristian Vega on the long-running ABC serial "One Life to Live."
More About The Pitt
"The Pitt," which took home the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, offers "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," per the official logline.
Executive producer Noah Wyle leads the ensemble as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (charge nurse Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Samira Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. Mel King), Isa Briones (Dr. Trinity Santos), Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (med student Victoria Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi) co-star. Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Jack Abbot) recurs.
Season 2 picks up 10 months after the events of Season 1, as Langdon returns from rehab and Robby prepares to embark on a three-month sabbatical, leaving his ED in the hands of VA doc Al-Hashimi. New episodes stream Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HBO Max through April 16. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.