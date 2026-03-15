Leonard Nimoy Directed An Episode Of William Shatner's First Post-Star Trek TV Hit

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy portrayed Captain James Kirk and first officer Spock, respectively, opposite one another for three magical seasons of sci-fi greatness in the original "Star Trek" ... but it definitely wasn't the last time they worked together on a TV hit.

Shatner's most significant non-"Star Trek" project after that period was probably 1982's "T.J. Hooker." The series, which ran for four seasons on ABC and one season on CBS, was a popular cop show that made Heather Locklear a household name.

Where does Nimoy fit into "T.J. Hooker"? He directed the 14th episode of Season 2 and appeared in a guest-starring role in the 16th episode. Nimoy directed "The Decoy," which first aired in January of 1983 and centered around luring out a serial killer by using Locklear's character, Officer Stacey Sheridan, as bait.

Nimoy's guest-starring role, which he took on the condition that he could direct an episode of the series, was in an episode titled "Vengeance Is Mine." The plot focused on Hooker's (Shatner) attempt to take down a man who raped the daughter of his former partner, played by Nimoy. It aired in February 1983.