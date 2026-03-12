Malcolm In The Middle's Bryan Cranston Lets It All Hang Out In Hulu Revival's Full Trailer — Watch
Hulu Thursday released the full trailer for "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," and let's just say it's quite, uhh, revealing.
The revival premieres Friday, April 10, with all four episodes hitting the streamer at once. Original series stars Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Christopher Masterson (Francis), and Justin Berfield (Reese) are all reprising their roles from the Fox classic, while Caleb Ellsworth-Clark ("Wynonna Earp") replaces Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey.
In the trailer's very first moments, Hal gets a full-body shave from Lois... while on a Zoom call with Dewey?! (The "undergrowth" part is particularly gag-inducing — in a good way!) From there, we learn that Malcolm has been purposely avoiding his family for years (who can blame him?). He has a daughter, a girlfriend, and claims his life is fantastic. But as one can expect from this series, that's all about to come crashing down when the gang finally reunites, and his new family meets his old one. (Watch the clip in full above.)
Who else is joining the Malcolm in the Middle revival?
Rounding out the revival cast are Anthony Timpano ("Riverdale") as Malcolm's brother Jamie, Vaughan Murrae ("The Way Home") as youngest sibling Kelly, Kiana Madeira ("Trinkets") as Malcolm's girlfriend Tristan, and Keeley Karsten ("The Fabelmans") as Malcolm's daughter Leah.
Series creator Linwood Boomer is on board as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, and Ken Kwapis also executive-produce. In addition, Kwapis directs all four episodes.
"Malcolm in the Middle" originally aired for seven seasons on Fox, from 2000 to 2006. The show won seven Primetime Emmy Awards for writing and directing, as well as two for guest star Cloris Leachman. It received 26 additional nominations, with Kaczmarek and Cranston regularly earning nods for their performances.
Will you be seated and ready when "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" drops on Hulu? Watch the full trailer above, then let us know in the comments below!