Hulu Thursday released the full trailer for "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," and let's just say it's quite, uhh, revealing.

The revival premieres Friday, April 10, with all four episodes hitting the streamer at once. Original series stars Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Christopher Masterson (Francis), and Justin Berfield (Reese) are all reprising their roles from the Fox classic, while Caleb Ellsworth-Clark ("Wynonna Earp") replaces Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey.

In the trailer's very first moments, Hal gets a full-body shave from Lois... while on a Zoom call with Dewey?! (The "undergrowth" part is particularly gag-inducing — in a good way!) From there, we learn that Malcolm has been purposely avoiding his family for years (who can blame him?). He has a daughter, a girlfriend, and claims his life is fantastic. But as one can expect from this series, that's all about to come crashing down when the gang finally reunites, and his new family meets his old one. (Watch the clip in full above.)