Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Puts The Federation On Trial In Explosive Finale — Plus, Grade Season 1!

They might be too late, though. At the trial, Nahla speaks eloquently in her own defense, pointing out to Anisha that the Federation pilot Nus killed was a parent, too... and that Nahla's own child was taken from her. But Anisha is ultimately unmoved, declaring that "Nahla Ake is guilty." Nus cackles in triumph and is about to sentence Nahla when Caleb arrives via shuttle, making a last-minute plea to his mom. He tells her Starfleet Academy has turned his life around and given him a real community of friends: "For the first time in my life, I realized I have something to offer." Nahla believed in him, too, and he doesn't want to stay stuck in his past trauma: "I've been looking for home for so long. And I think I've finally found it."

Nus laughs it off as "brainwashing," but Nahla hits him with another truth bomb: His mining community wasn't attacked by the Federation. They were mining an unstable element that exploded, causing the "red hellfire" Nus blamed for his community's demise. She asks the others if they want to follow "an angry child with his finger on the trigger," and suddenly, Nus is alone, abandoned by his acolytes. A furious Nus tries to trigger the Omega mines to explode — but the mines have already been defused by the cadets' quick work. With the minefield deactivated, Starfleet rushes in to arrest Nus, with Anisha and Nahla both giving him a knuckle sandwich on the way out.

The Athena's saucer reconnects to the atrium, and the school is whole again. Caleb is invited to a private reception with the President of the Federation, and his mom and Nahla share a knowing nod. Caleb and Anisha are heading to Earth during his summer break, like they always planned, and she tells him how proud she is of the man he's become. Caleb reunites with Tarima and his friends, and he marvels at how far he's come in one school year: "Home was never something I could even imagine. That's what I've found here." (As a reminder, "Starfleet Academy" has already been renewed for Season 2.)

