TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Sarah Pidgeon
THE PERFORMER | Sarah Pidgeon
THE SHOW | FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
THE EPISODE | "Obsession" (March 12, 2026)
THE PERFORMANCE | From the outside, Carolyn Bessette's whirlwind romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. looked like a real-life fairy tale, with her getting swept off her feet by the closest thing we have to an American prince. But that fairy tale was really more of a cautionary tale, as Carolyn faced unbearable scrutiny both from John's disapproving family and a ravenous media blitz. We saw that scrutiny take its toll on Carolyn this week on FX's docudrama, and Sarah Pidgeon was flat-out fantastic as Carolyn's dream of a fairy tale ending began to crumble.
As John and Carolyn returned from their honeymoon, Pidgeon was giddy as Carolyn gazed up into John's eyes, still floating on their newfound love. But her brow furrowed when she saw the swarm of paparazzi waiting for them to arrive. She had no use for her newfound celebrity — when John jokingly called her "the most famous woman in America," she fake-retched — but Pidgeon's radiant charms made it easy to see why the public would fall in love with her. Still, the episode saw Carolyn fall into a sadly familiar pattern: She would open up to someone, take a leap of faith, have fun playing with her sister-in-law's kids... and then the cameras would descend on her, and the harsh reality would once again set in. Pidgeon's voice trembled in heartbreaking fashion as Carolyn bared her soul to her sister: "For as long as I can remember, I've known exactly who I am and what I want, but now I just feel... paralyzed."
Carolyn's rage finally boiled over in a searing meltdown
Carolyn and John did their best to keep their marriage strong, and Sarah Pidgeon showed a steely resilience as Carolyn fought for her right to live a normal life. But the tabloids labeled her a drug addict, and the paparazzi wouldn't go away, and it all got to be too much, culminating in a searingly raw meltdown where Carolyn holed up in her apartment reading all the headlines and sobbing on her husband's shoulder. Pidgeon brought Carolyn's simmering rage to the surface as she spelled out exactly how difficult it's been to be married to America's prince, and then dissolved into tears as she confessed, "I don't want you to think I'm not cut out for this, but... I'm so tired." (She even leapt up startled when a buzzer sounded, traumatized by even the suggestion of another intrusion: "They won't leave us alone!")
The episode didn't end with any easy answers: Carolyn smoked a cigarette as she looked out her apartment window at the paparazzi waiting for her like vultures, like a princess trapped in a castle, with Fiona Apple's beautifully mopey "Sullen Girl" playing in the background (another choice cut from the show's excellent '90s soundtrack). But as difficult as Carolyn's life has become, Pidgeon has managed to find a beauty in Carolyn's struggle. She's not a helpless victim, and she's not going down without a fight. We know that John and Carolyn don't get a fairy tale ending, but thanks in part to Pidgeon's superb performance, it's still a love story well worth telling.
Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!