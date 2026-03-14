TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Sarah Pidgeon

THE PERFORMER | Sarah Pidgeon

THE SHOW | FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

THE EPISODE | "Obsession" (March 12, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | From the outside, Carolyn Bessette's whirlwind romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. looked like a real-life fairy tale, with her getting swept off her feet by the closest thing we have to an American prince. But that fairy tale was really more of a cautionary tale, as Carolyn faced unbearable scrutiny both from John's disapproving family and a ravenous media blitz. We saw that scrutiny take its toll on Carolyn this week on FX's docudrama, and Sarah Pidgeon was flat-out fantastic as Carolyn's dream of a fairy tale ending began to crumble.

As John and Carolyn returned from their honeymoon, Pidgeon was giddy as Carolyn gazed up into John's eyes, still floating on their newfound love. But her brow furrowed when she saw the swarm of paparazzi waiting for them to arrive. She had no use for her newfound celebrity — when John jokingly called her "the most famous woman in America," she fake-retched — but Pidgeon's radiant charms made it easy to see why the public would fall in love with her. Still, the episode saw Carolyn fall into a sadly familiar pattern: She would open up to someone, take a leap of faith, have fun playing with her sister-in-law's kids... and then the cameras would descend on her, and the harsh reality would once again set in. Pidgeon's voice trembled in heartbreaking fashion as Carolyn bared her soul to her sister: "For as long as I can remember, I've known exactly who I am and what I want, but now I just feel... paralyzed."