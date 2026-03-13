Outlander's [Spoiler] Dies In Brutal Episode 2 Attack — Read Recap

As the hour opens, Claire and Jamie are settling back into life on the ridge. During a conversation about bodily processes that morphs into a memory about Fanny's life in the brothel, Claire gently tells the girl she can say anything to the immediate family — but she should be careful talking about her past in the love shack with anyone else. "We wouldn't want anyone to make assumptions about you," Claire says, but she assures Fanny that she can talk about Jane whenever she likes, and that the Frasers will keep her safe "always."

Outside, Roger and Jamie saw wood and catch up. Roger tells his father-in-law all about Dougal's son, Buck, and his time-traveling exploits. Jamie commends Roger for forgiving Buck (who, you'll remember, had him hanged), but Roger waves it off: Buck was just doing what he thought was the right thing at the time. "And he's family," Rog adds. "I love him for that, alone." Soon after, Capt. Cunningham rides up, and as the men chat, they realize that they're all Freemasons.

Elsewhere, Rachel, Brianna, Amy and Lizzie are picking berries in the forest. Amy has barely finished waxing romantic about her new-ish husband, Evan, when she moves away from the group to escape some bugs that have started to bother her. And that's when a nearby, heretofore unnoticed bear, runs at her.

A quick-thinking Brianna shoots at the beast, but it's too late. By the time Jamie carries a bloody Amy into the surgery, Claire's sad head shake indicates there's little hope of recovery. So she cleans Amy up a little and makes her as comfortable as possible, and soon, Evan, and Amy's sons Aidan and Orrie, are standing by the bed, aghast.

Evan begs Claire to help his wife, but he eventually realizes that this is it. So he speaks softly to Amy as she starts to slip away. "I'll take care of the boys," he tells her through tears. "I love you so much." Mr. And Mrs. Fraser watch from the corner of the surgery, highly affected. Then Evan asks Roger to pray for Amy "before she goes," and Roger does.

Rachel is on the porch, assuring a panicked Ian that she and the baby are fine, when Jamie comes out to deliver the bad news: Amy has died.

Mrs. Cunningham shows up with Amy's shroud to help clean her and, surprisingly, is very matter-of-fact and helpful; she and Claire bond as they prepare the body. Outside, Jamie, Evan, Bree, wee Aidan and a few others quickly assemble a hunting party to take down Evil Paddington, but Capt. Cunningham gets there first, killing the animal.