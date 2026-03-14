What To Watch Saturday: Harry Styles Pulls SNL Double Duty, The Madison Premiere, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Harry Styles returns to Studio 8H, the Nuggets face the Lakers, and Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison" debuts.
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Showtimes for March 14, 2026
The Madison
Series premiere: Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams star in the Taylor Sheridan drama, a study of grief and human connection following a New York City family navigating life in Montana's Madison River valley.
The Boy With My Son's Face
A woman (Italia Ricci) seeks answers after seeing a photograph of a boy who looks just like her dead son.
Nelly Knows Mysteries: All Manners of Murder
In this sequel, Nelly (Kavan Smith) and Det. Hogan (Pascale Hutton) set out to solve the murder of a guest at a lavish dinner.
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC
Season 11 finale: The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers, live from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.
Have I Got News for You
Comedians Ophira Eisenberg and Moshe Kasher join the panel.
48 Hours
The murder of a third grade teacher baffles investigators in St. Louis, Missouri.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
It's Willie's birthday, but instead of kicking back, he puts his sons-in-law through a full-on Duck & Buck Commander boot camp.
Saturday Night Live
Harry Styles pulls double duty as host and musical guest.