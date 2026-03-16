What To Watch Monday: The Voice Battles Begin, Paradise Mines Jane's Past, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "The Voice" enters a new round of competition, "Paradise" reveals Jane's backstory, and "FBI" investigates a kidnapping close to home.
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Showtimes for March 16, 2026
Paradise
Xavier and Gary set their plan in motion; back in Paradise, Sinatra takes action; Gabriela follows a new lead; Jane's past is revealed.
The Plastic Detox
In this documentary, six couples embark on a plastic detox within their homes and it changes their families forever.
American Idol
Brad Paisley and guest judge Keke Palmer mentor the Top 20 hopefuls; Iam Tongi and Thunderstorm Artis perform.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover
Former Bachelors and Bachelorettes come together to upgrade the mansion's pool.
Below Deck Down Under
A broken oven forces Ben to attempt a seven-course dinner under extreme pressure; cracks spread across the boat as Mike goes missing when he's needed most.
Extracted
As relentless storms push survivalists to the edge, families at HQ fight for critical resources amid escalating power play; a secret plan of deceit is revealed.
The Neighborhood
Gemma throws Dave an unforgettable murder mystery birthday party; Malcolm uses the celebration to introduce Mercedes to his family.
St. Denis Medical
Bruce considers a new chapter in his career; Serena uses a baby to get out of work; Matt helps Ron log onto his computer.
DMV
During Teen Outreach Day at the DMV, Colette pushes Gregg to mentor a disengaged teen; Vic suspects one of the students may be his biological son; Barb's attempt to film a promo with Ceci spirals into chaos.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Reggie and Monica restart their youth football camp and face off against their old rivals, Jerry and Tisha Basmati.
Born to Bowl
The five-part docuseries follows five pro bowlers — Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, EJ Tackett, Cameron Crowe, and Jason Belmonte — as they chase glory, respect, and much-needed prize money.
FBI
After Maggie's sister Erin goes missing, the team begins an all-out search; when Maggie discovers Erin was kidnapped by a sinister figure from her past, she races to save her before it's too late.
Memory of a Killer
Angelo learns that a previous job may be the key to unmasking the Ferryman; Dave has a big break in his investigation that could expose Angelo's true identity.
The Voice
Battles begin as the coaches prepare their artists in hopes of reaching the Knockouts.
Top Chef
Guest judge Mei Lin joins the panel with Talenti Gelato and Sorbetto; contestants must pick a flavor and cook a savory dish inspired by its region in 30 minutes, then pair it with a scoop.
CIA
When a wanted Belarusian national is discovered posing as an expecting father, Colin and Bill work to expose an international baby smuggling ring; Bill worries about his father's health back home; Donna Lynne Champlin guest-stars.
The Rookie
Lucy returns to work in the aftermath of the attack; an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser case; Randy helps the team track down a killer.