What To Watch Sunday: The Academy Awards, March Madness Begins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: Conan O'Brien returns as host of the Oscars, the March Madness matchups are set, and former Bachelorettes welcome Taylor Frankie Paul to the fold.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for March 15, 2026
March Madness Selection Show
The men's 68-team tournament bracket is revealed live.
The Oscars
As the Academy celebrates the year’s best films, HUNTR/X, Josh Groban, and Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq perform; Conan O'Brien hosts.
Crossroad Springs
As the past resurfaces, James questions his calling, Janet fights to protect her family, and Willis gambles the ranch on one last choice.
Family Guy
The Griffins spoof the stage by putting up "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Odd Couple," and "Hamlet." Then at 9:30 p.m., Brian inexplicably develops a Cuban accent after dating a Cuban-American woman.
Marshals
When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters.
When Calls the Heart
The day of the long-awaited trial arrives for Bill and Nathan; Lucas contemplates his future.
Universal Basic Guys
David films a UBI documentary, and Mark wants to be the star.
American Classic
Tensions escalate between Kristen and Richard; auditions reveal Millersburg's shrinking talent pool.
American Dad!
Stan thinks he has what it takes to thrive on reality TV.
DTF St. Louis
When Detective Plumb discovers that Carol lied about key details of her affair, she presses Homer to let her question Clark.
Dark Winds
Leaphorn and Manuelito assist the FBI with an investigation in exchange for information on a new lead; Chee goes undercover to get intel on Billie's cousin.
Married to Medicine
Season 12 finale: Dr. Simone's family has a dinner do-over; the Med Gala arrives and the ladies unleash their opinions.
Tracker
When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises revealing a calculated revenge plot.
Rooster
When Katie's future at Ludlow is thrown into question, Walt offers Greg a deal to keep them both on campus.
Watson
Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman after her heart repeatedly stops.
The Bachelorette
In the "Before the First Rose" special, former Bachelorettes reunite to relive their journeys, share stories, and offer advice to Taylor Frankie Paul, welcoming her to a new chapter in Bachelor Nation.