WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: The Academy Awards, March Madness Begins, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, March 15, 2026 ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: Conan O'Brien returns as host of the Oscars, the March Madness matchups are set, and former Bachelorettes welcome Taylor Frankie Paul to the fold.

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Showtimes for March 15, 2026

ET

March Madness Selection Show

CBS

The men's 68-team tournament bracket is revealed live.

ET

The Oscars

ABC, Hulu

As the Academy celebrates the year’s best films, HUNTR/X, Josh Groban, and Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq perform; Conan O'Brien hosts.

ET

Crossroad Springs

Great American Family

As the past resurfaces, James questions his calling, Janet fights to protect her family, and Willis gambles the ranch on one last choice.

Family Guy

Fox TWO EPISODES

The Griffins spoof the stage by putting up "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Odd Couple," and "Hamlet." Then at 9:30 p.m., Brian inexplicably develops a Cuban accent after dating a Cuban-American woman.

Marshals

CBS

When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel

The day of the long-awaited trial arrives for Bill and Nathan; Lucas contemplates his future.

ET

Universal Basic Guys

Fox

David films a UBI documentary, and Mark wants to be the star.

ET

American Classic

MGM+

Tensions escalate between Kristen and Richard; auditions reveal Millersburg's shrinking talent pool.

American Dad!

Fox

Stan thinks he has what it takes to thrive on reality TV.

DTF St. Louis

HBO

When Detective Plumb discovers that Carol lied about key details of her affair, she presses Homer to let her question Clark.

Dark Winds

AMC

Leaphorn and Manuelito assist the FBI with an investigation in exchange for information on a new lead; Chee goes undercover to get intel on Billie's cousin.

Married to Medicine

Bravo

Season 12 finale: Dr. Simone's family has a dinner do-over; the Med Gala arrives and the ladies unleash their opinions.

Tracker

CBS

When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises revealing a calculated revenge plot.

ET

Rooster

HBO

When Katie's future at Ludlow is thrown into question, Walt offers Greg a deal to keep them both on campus.

Watson

CBS

Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman after her heart repeatedly stops.

ET

The Bachelorette

ABC IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE OSCARS

In the "Before the First Rose" special, former Bachelorettes reunite to relive their journeys, share stories, and offer advice to Taylor Frankie Paul, welcoming her to a new chapter in Bachelor Nation.

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