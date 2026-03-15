Quotes Of The Week: Shrinking, Scrubs, Elsbeth, Doc, Happy's Place, And More

The weather may be unpredictable these days, but TVLine sure isn't: We're back again with another edition of Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "9-1-1," "Summer House," "Doc," Happy's Place," "Scrubs," "Shrinking," "Paradise," and "St. Denis Medical."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Chicago Med" gets poetic, "Best Medicine" fails to read the room, and Kelly Clarkson throws shade on "The Voice." Plus, we've got double doses of "Survivor" and "Rooster."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift.)