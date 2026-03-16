Imperfect Women Review: Apple TV Serves Up A Glossy But Compelling Wine Mom Mystery

B

We're about a decade into the TV subgenre I like to call the Wine Mom Mystery, epitomized by "Big Little Lies" and the countless variants that followed it. A Wine Mom Mystery centers on rich, beautiful (but secretly flawed!) women solving and/or covering up a crime, with enough sex, scandal, and soapy twists to keep things interesting. So Apple TV's "Imperfect Women" — premiering this Wednesday; I've seen four of the eight episodes — may feel a bit familiar as it dutifully follows the hallmarks of this genre. But it's a superior example, to be sure, powered by an exceptionally strong cast and a surprising psychological depth that makes this more than just another puzzle to solve.

The star power on display here is evident right away: Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara play Eleanor, Mary, and Nancy, a trio of close friends who go out for birthday drinks one night... and then Mara's character Nancy ends up dead. (I'm not spoiling anything, since Nancy's death is revealed in the trailer.) But who killed her? We piece together what happened through a maze of flashbacks and narrated insights, and we learn a lot more about the three women as the secrets, lies, red herrings, and bombshell revelations all start to pile up.