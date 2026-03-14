Buffy The Vampire Slayer Revival Not Moving Forward At Hulu

Put a stake in the hearts of "Buffy" fans everywhere: Hulu has decided to not move forward with the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale" revival series, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Saturday.

"I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," Gellar said in an Instagram video. "Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with 'Buffy: New Sunnydale.' I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish, yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn't change any of that. And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me."

There's currently no word on whether the series will be shopped elsewhere.

The series had filmed a pilot episode last summer that starred Ryan Kiera Armstrong ("The Lowdown") as the new lead and slayer, who was said to be a brainy and cerebral teen that was possibly more Willow than Buffy. Other new cast members included Sarah Bock ("Severance"), Ava Jean ("Law & Order: SVU"), Faly Rakotohavana ("Unprisoned"), Jack Cutmore-Scott ("Frasier"), and Daniel di Tomasso ("Major Crimes.")