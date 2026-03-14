Buffy The Vampire Slayer Revival Not Moving Forward At Hulu
Put a stake in the hearts of "Buffy" fans everywhere: Hulu has decided to not move forward with the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale" revival series, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Saturday.
"I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," Gellar said in an Instagram video. "Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with 'Buffy: New Sunnydale.' I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish, yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn't change any of that. And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me."
There's currently no word on whether the series will be shopped elsewhere.
The series had filmed a pilot episode last summer that starred Ryan Kiera Armstrong ("The Lowdown") as the new lead and slayer, who was said to be a brainy and cerebral teen that was possibly more Willow than Buffy. Other new cast members included Sarah Bock ("Severance"), Ava Jean ("Law & Order: SVU"), Faly Rakotohavana ("Unprisoned"), Jack Cutmore-Scott ("Frasier"), and Daniel di Tomasso ("Major Crimes.")
New Sunnydale would've seen Sarah Michelle Gellar reprise her iconic role of Buffy Summers
"New Sunnydale" would've taken place following the events of the original "Buffy" series, with Gellar reprising her titular role as a recurring guest star. The revival was said to be focused on the new Slayer (Armstrong) and her own gang of "Scoobies," and would've comprised "the next chapter in the Buffyverse."
Chloé Zhao (who won a directing Oscar for her 2020 feature "Nomadland") was attached to direct and executive-produce the project, with additional EPs including Gellar, Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton. (Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton all executive-produced the original series.)
A few days after the reboot news broke last year, Gellar wrote to her followers: "I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right... This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."
Let's hear it, Scooby Gang. Are you absolutely gutted? Drop your thoughts and feelings in the comments.