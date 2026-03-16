Paradise Tells Jane's Twisted Story In Episode 6 — Read Recap
Well, now we know what the big deal was about the Wii.
This week's "Paradise" dives deep into Jane's pre-bunker backstory, and wow, is it a doozy. Emails from the future! Appendages in festive bags! The origin of her fascination with Nintendo gaming systems! It's got it all.
Read on for the highlights of Episode 6, "Jane."
On May 29, 1997, Geek Squad-looking guys wearing red polo shirts work on electronics in a crowded office. One of them is named Don, and he's focused on his task when an email pops up on the computer screen at his desk. Subject: ON JUNE 6 AT 12:01 A KILLER WILL BE BORN. The message is from someone named Alex G. "A KILLER WILL BE BORN ON JUNE 6 AT 12:01 AM," the body copy reads. "SHE CAN BE STOPPED WHEN IT MATTERS, IF YOU DELIVER A MESSAGE TO HER:"
Don keeps working, but he's interrupted by the same message on his beeper. Then a text on his phone: DELIVER THE MESSAGE. Then a ton more emails, all with the same, unhinged imperative. Weird.
Elsewhere, in a hospital, a woman labors; no one is there with her except the nurses. She delivers a girl, and the next day, the baby is screaming next to her in bed while the woman zones out and does nothing. When pair are released, Don is waiting outside the hospital. He physically stops the mother, asking for the timing of her daughter's birth. "Listen to me: She's a killer," he warns. He sounds insane, and he's blocking her with his body, so it's only a matter of moments before hospital security takes him down. The whole time, he keeps raving like a lunatic, "I have a message for that little girl: 'She can be stopped!'"
In the aftermath, the new mom is shaken, and her baby is howling. "Stop crying, Jane!" the mother yells. And so it begins!
We see snapshots from Jane's childhood, which is marked by her mother's inattention and/or disdain and Jane's engagement with an imaginary friend who sometimes tells her to do bad things. For instance, when her mom takes a gentleman friend into the backyard sauna one day, Jane locks the adults in there. She eventually lets them out, claiming that her imaginary friend made her do it. "That lunatic in the parking lot was right about you!" her mother spits. "You're the worst g-ddamned thing that ever happened to me!"
Jane has it in the bag
We skip ahead to adult Jane training at the Central Intelligence Agency facility known as The Farm. She really wants to go out in the field, but is reined in by her training officer, Stacy (played by Ryan Michelle Bathe, "First Wives Club," who is also host of the official "Paradise" podcast and Sterling K. Brown's real-life wife). Stacy likes Jane, who is clearly intelligent, but the younger woman's psych evaluation was ROUGH. "Sometimes I hear voices," Jane volunteers. "I don't want to know," Stacy quickly replies.
Given what happens later, I feel justified in saying: Good God, Stacy, the woman basically has a neon "UNSTABLE" sign blinking over her head! DO NOT GIVE HER A GUN.
Anyway, Stacy decides that teaching Jane how to meditate — which will help quiet the voices in her head — is the way to go. The practice also allows Jane to slow things down so she can notice, for instance, when the agent she's going up against in a simulation is telegraphing a punch. So Jane is riding high one night while she and Stacy have dinner... until she notices that Stacy is distracted. Jane's mentor admits that she's bummed because she lost out on a promotion that went to a less qualified man in her department.
Jane sympathizes, then wonders why Stacy singled her out for extra guidance. "Because I think you're incredibly special, Jane, and I'm incredibly sad that no one has ever told you," Stacy says, making Jane teary. Then Stacy asks if Jane wants to play Nintendo Wii, and Jane excitedly says yes. It's her first time!
A while later, Jane shows up at the house of Officer Radner, the man who got the promotion; she wants him to step down and allow Stacy the opportunity to forward her career. He takes that suggestion... about as well as you think he might. The last time we see him, he's ordering Jane to leave his property.
And the next time we see Jane, she's arriving at Stacy's for dinner. But Stacy is shaken, because the guy Jane threatened is in emergency surgery after a violent attack. Jane doesn't seem surprised or upset... and that's when we realize that she's holding a gift bag, as though she's showing up at a birthday party. Stacy looks slightly ill as she asks Jane what's in the bag. "You said Officer Radner only got the promotion because he had a d***," Jane says simply. "Well, that's not an issue anymore."
Our final shot of Stacy shows her horrified face as the penny drops: She's created a pretty, meditating monster.
Dr. Torabi is over it
In the present, Jane drives Sinatra back to work for the first time since she was shot. First up on the agenda: a meeting of the Council of People Who Seem Like They Run Things But Really Sinatra Does What She Wants. Sinatra announces that the person who killed Baines is in custody, and that person is Agent Robinson. "Her actions appear to be a continuation of the failed coup she led" with Xavier, Sinatra explains. Down the table, Dr. Torabi's face screams, "UM WHAT?"
(Now is a good time to point out that Torabi has scoured hours of Sinatra's therapy recordings for any mentions of the name "Alex." One stands out: An agitated Sinatra said she crossed a line, but "Alex is our only chance." In that same session, she said she was afraid of becoming the person she had to be "in order to save them," but then she abruptly leaves without any further explanation.)
Just in case anyone else at the table is having similar doubts, Sinatra executes a hard pivot and informs them that "a militia has amassed outside our bunker doors." It's been two days since Link and his group showed up, and "they appear heavily armed and quite serious. They want to talk," she says. She stresses that the council needs to be unanimous on how to handle the situation; Torabi walks out in protest, but all of the other sheeple just blindly agree to Sinatra's plan WHICH SHE HASN'T EVEN DETAILED YET.
Afterward, Sinatra calls Jane in for a meeting. Without preamble, she says Jane terrifies her but "you're the only person left down here who knows my secrets." Then she reveals that she absolutely remembers when Jane shot her, and she wonders what Jane meant by saying Sintra was no use to her dead. Jane spins some yarn about how she (Jane) is a killer at her core, and "to serve my purpose, I need someone like you. You're no good to me if you're dead." That sound incredibly fishy to anyone else?
Regardless, Sinatra decides that she's going to meet with Link's militia. She sends Jane outside, solo, to negotiate terms.
Jane makes contact with Link
Outside the bunker, Jane meditates, takes down her hair, and saunters over to Link's group with an open smile on her face. Ah, the "I'm just a girl!" approach. It works, too, until she gets close enough to grab one of the guards, disarm him, and hold his own gun to his head. That gets Link's attention, and they eventually work out a plan in which Link can bring five unarmed associates to the meeting — and, at his request, there'll be apple pie.
Sinatra is pleased. Upon Jane's return, she rewards her with not a Wii, but the next best thing: a Nintendo Switch. The Secret Service agent nearly swoons in happiness. Later, during a moment alone in Sinatra's office, Jane stands in front of the mirror. She holds her long hair so it looks like a bob and pretends to be Sinatra, saying, "I'm proud of you, Jane." That's how Dr. Torabi finds her.
Armed with what she learned during a trip to visit Robinson in the sub-bunker prison, the shrink doesn't waste time making her agenda known. "I know what you did to Baines, Robinson, to Pace," she says. Jane is unfazed. "If you know what I did, then you know what I'm capable of," she responds calmly. Torabi points out that she, too, did Sinatra's "bidding" for a while, and it didn't end well. "It's different with us," Jane says, making sure that the good doc knows that "If you come for her, you come through me."
Robinson begrudgingly joins the resistance
Meanwhile, in the dungeon, Jeremy and Anders (the bunker architect who got thrown down there a few episodes back) plot an escape. When Robinson gets wind of the plan, she scoffs, and Jeremy nastily informs her he doesn't want a lecture "from one of my father's side pieces." Nice. So she happily leaves him to his fate... until later that night, when Jeremy and Anders are about to get busted for their clumsy attempt to break out. Robinson steps in, takes out a few guards, and apparently joins their effort. "I wasn't a f***ing side piece, and I'll be damned if I let his kid get pummeled," she says by way of explanation. Looks like Robinson is officially part of the resistance!
Oh, and by the way, so is Sinatra's daughter, Hadley. After Presley plants some thoughts in Hadley's head, the teen confronts her mom about why her code name was written in the sky the night that everything went crazy. And, uh, why are people disappearing? Sinatra promises Hadley she had nothing to do with putting prisoners "down there." Hadley acts reassured, but that night, she texts Presley: "They're sending people down below. I know where they are and want to help."
Reunited at last?!
"But wait," you cry. "All this time, Xavier has been with that liar, Gary?!?" Yep. Getting to that. While Gary stands watch from his elevated position, Xavier infiltrates the train cars with the plan of planting a bomb, creating a distraction, and finding Teri. Xavier Rambos his way around, snaking wire for the bomb and getting everything in place. "If anything happens to me, I want you to find her and tell her that our kids are in Colorado, and I cam all the way here to find her, and that I made it," Xavier radios to Gary right before it's go time. "You make sure that she's safe. You make sure that she's taken care of."
From above, Gary responds, "That's all I ever wanted to do." Then he apologizes to Xavier... and detonates the bomb. In the split second before it blows, Xavier realizes that GARY IS NOT A GOOD DUDE, and he throws the device. Still, he's very close to the blast. It knocks him out.
He comes to moments later, as people with guns run toward him. And then, from the back, a woman pushes through. It's Teri!
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!