Paradise Tells Jane's Twisted Story In Episode 6 — Read Recap

Well, now we know what the big deal was about the Wii.

This week's "Paradise" dives deep into Jane's pre-bunker backstory, and wow, is it a doozy. Emails from the future! Appendages in festive bags! The origin of her fascination with Nintendo gaming systems! It's got it all.

Read on for the highlights of Episode 6, "Jane."

On May 29, 1997, Geek Squad-looking guys wearing red polo shirts work on electronics in a crowded office. One of them is named Don, and he's focused on his task when an email pops up on the computer screen at his desk. Subject: ON JUNE 6 AT 12:01 A KILLER WILL BE BORN. The message is from someone named Alex G. "A KILLER WILL BE BORN ON JUNE 6 AT 12:01 AM," the body copy reads. "SHE CAN BE STOPPED WHEN IT MATTERS, IF YOU DELIVER A MESSAGE TO HER:"

Don keeps working, but he's interrupted by the same message on his beeper. Then a text on his phone: DELIVER THE MESSAGE. Then a ton more emails, all with the same, unhinged imperative. Weird.

Elsewhere, in a hospital, a woman labors; no one is there with her except the nurses. She delivers a girl, and the next day, the baby is screaming next to her in bed while the woman zones out and does nothing. When pair are released, Don is waiting outside the hospital. He physically stops the mother, asking for the timing of her daughter's birth. "Listen to me: She's a killer," he warns. He sounds insane, and he's blocking her with his body, so it's only a matter of moments before hospital security takes him down. The whole time, he keeps raving like a lunatic, "I have a message for that little girl: 'She can be stopped!'"

In the aftermath, the new mom is shaken, and her baby is howling. "Stop crying, Jane!" the mother yells. And so it begins!

We see snapshots from Jane's childhood, which is marked by her mother's inattention and/or disdain and Jane's engagement with an imaginary friend who sometimes tells her to do bad things. For instance, when her mom takes a gentleman friend into the backyard sauna one day, Jane locks the adults in there. She eventually lets them out, claiming that her imaginary friend made her do it. "That lunatic in the parking lot was right about you!" her mother spits. "You're the worst g-ddamned thing that ever happened to me!"